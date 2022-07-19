Bolsonaro made a campaign act and did not change his impression about the security of the polls, say ambassadors

President Jair Bolsonaro’s offensive against the electronic voting system was seen by foreign ambassadors from democratic countries, invited to the meeting this Monday 18, as an act of electoral campaign and did not change the general impression of confidence in the security of Brazilian elections. After the meeting at Palácio da Alvorada, the Estadão heard representatives of seven embassies from countries in Asia, Europe and Latin America. They spoke on the condition that their identities be preserved.

The representative of a Nordic country stated that Bolsonaro’s speeches did not change “anything in our way of seeing things”. He said he had no reason to question a system “that has worked well for the last 25 years.” Second, he must see the meeting as part of an “electoral campaign”.

That same ambassador said that there were diplomats in the Alvorada hall who were more sympathetic to the president and others less so, but that overall the impression was the same, especially in European democracies.

It became a comment among ambassadors, mistranslations in the slides presented by Bolsonaro, who had questions in Portuguese and English for the diplomats, at the end. “Why don’t your countries use our secure, electronic system?” was one of them.

One of the few to publicly comment on the meeting, the Swiss ambassador used the social network to send his message: “We wish the Brazilian people that the next elections will be another celebration of democracy and institutions”, wrote Ambassador Pietro Lazzeri.

Another ambassador classified the PowerPoint as “amateur” and stated that diplomats were already duly informed about the Federal Police investigation related to an attack. hacker in the 2018 elections, used as a basis for the president’s argument.

as showed the Proof Project, the invasion was on the TSE’s internal system and had no implications for the security of the electronic voting machines. The Federal Police found no records of investigations into fraud involving the electronic voting machine since the voting method was adopted in 1996.

A European diplomat said he saw “nothing new” in President Bolsonaro’s statements. According to him, the final part of the exposition was a succession of “attacks on TSE ministers”.

For a third ambassador, when he focused his fire on ministers Edson Fachin, Luis Roberto Barroso and Alexandre de Moraes, and tried to associate them with former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), a rival in this year’s dispute, the president showed the tone voter.

Another European diplomat reiterated that the result must be accepted and that he was not worried about a post-election coup. According to him, “no one was convinced that there was fraud”, but, in his view, the system could be more “audible.” According to him, the “TSE needs to accept some criticism”, pondered the ambassador, for whom Bolsonaro made a counterpoint to the meeting promoted by the Electoral Justice in May with diplomats.

There were more people at Alvorada. The Presidency of the Republic did not release an official list of how many ambassadors attended. The report counted 70 cars from diplomatic missions with the guests at Alvorada. Some diplomats spoke in about 80 names. In the TSE, there were 68 in May.

The representative of an Arab country said that Bolsonaro’s tone was calibrated and that it was the first time he had met with a large number of diplomats without a clear ideological cut. Some asked to take pictures with the president at the end of the presentation. Diplomats claimed that the Brazilian government only invited representatives from countries with an ambassador accredited in the country, with the exception of the United States, whose diplomatic representation is currently headed by a charge d’affaires. Representatives from Chile, China, Argentina and the United Kingdom were not invited.

The Presidency followed the order of precedence, with emphasis on the apostolic nuncio, representative of the Vatican, and highlight on the ambassadors of Palestine and Cameroon, the longest-lived in Brasilia.

A Latin American ambassador, whose government is sympathetic to Bolsonaro, said that the concerns raised by the president are “legitimate” and highlighted the cordial tone. The president’s posture, less belligerent than usual, was noticed by all the diplomats with whom the report spoke.

The head of a diplomatic mission in Europe noted that Bolsonaro tried to give a collaborative veneer to the presentation, stating that the executive branch was available to increase investments in the elections that could provide more security. “It was politically correct, coming from a person who is known for aggression,” he said.

Present at Alvorada, the ministers of Defence, the Civil House, Foreign Affairs, the Institutional Security Office and the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic did not speak.