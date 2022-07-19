Bolsonaro makes new attacks on the TSE and ministers in meeting with ambassadors

Bolsonaro started the presentation by reporting the stab received in the 2018 pre-campaign (photo: TV Brasil/Reproduction) With the right to a Power Point, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) met this Monday afternoon (7/18) with ambassadors at the Alvorada Palace. The intention, according to the president, was to show the “reality” of the 2014 and 2018 elections. The chief executive has repeatedly attacked the electronic voting machines, claiming that there was fraud. The information is not true, and has even been denied by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

Bolsonaro began the presentation by reporting the stab wound he received in the 2018 pre-campaign. concluded despite huge indications of other interests being present. But this is an internal issue for us.

I would like to see this investigation concluded to reach those who ordered the attempted murder”, he claimed.

Twice in investigations, the Federal Police concluded that Adlio Bispo, arrested on the same day, acted alone and that there were no masters of the crime.

The president continued the onslaught against the electoral process, claiming to want “clean elections”.

“What I want most for my Brazil is that its freedom continues to apply even after the elections. What I want most on the occasion of the elections is transparency. We want the winner to be the one who actually gets voted on. We have an electoral system that only two countries in the world use,” she claimed.

“We want clean, transparent elections, where the elected truly reflects the will of their population”. Bolsonaro then cited the inquiry opened by the Federal Police in 2018, at the Regional Superintendence of the Federal District, after being called by the TSE.

The motivation was the alleged invasion by a hacker of the Data Management System, Applications and Interface with the Electronic Ballot Box (GEDAI-UE) — an application that allows the installation in the ballot box with the names and data of the candidates, together with the software of the voting system, in addition to registering the presence of voters — and access to confidential documents from the Superior Electoral Court.

The investigation shows that several different steps were taken by the Federal Police and the Federal Public Ministry for the investigation of the case, but there is no conclusion or suspicion that the electronic voting machines have been compromised. Since the beginning of electronic voting in Brazil, in 1996, no case of fraud has been identified and proven.

“I want to rely exclusively on the PF inquiry that was opened after the second round of the 2018 elections, where a hacker said that there had been fraud during the elections. He said that he and his group had invaded the TSE”.

“It all starts with the complaint where the hacker clearly says that he had access to everything in the TSE. He said that he gained access to the thousands of source codes that he had access to the password of a minister of the TSE, as well as of other authorities. Several passwords he got. And Mrs. Rosa Weber arranged for the survey to be installed”, he continued.

Bolsonaro reported that, according to the TSE, the hackers stayed inside the computers for eight months. “The attacker had access to the entire TSE documentation, the entire database for 8 months. something that, with all due respect, I am the president of Brazil and I am ashamed to say that”.

In another allegation without evidence, he said that dozens of videos from the 2018 elections show that the voter “was going to vote for 17 of Bolsonaro and could not vote. He was going to press 7 he couldn’t. A 3 appeared”, he amended in reference to Lula’s 13.

Bolsonaro then repeated criticisms of TSE and STF ministers, stating that Barroso and Fachin “began to walk around the world attacking it” and that Fachin was responsible for “unleashing Lula” and Barroso.

“When we talk about elections, transparency comes to our minds. And Mr. Barroso (Lus Roberto Barroso, former president of the TSE), as well as Mr. Edson Fachin (president of the TSE), began to walk around the world criticizing me, as if I were preparing a coup. The exact opposite is happening,” he said.

“Not the TSE that counts the votes, an outsourced company. I don’t think I need to continue this explanation here. We obviously want to, we’re struggling to come up with a way out of it all. We want trust and transparency in the Brazilian electoral system”.

The president also criticized former president Lula and pointed out that “people who owe him favors do not want a transparent electoral system”.

“I am very well received anywhere, I walk among the people. On the other hand, no, he doesn’t even have breakfast or lunch at the hotel’s restaurant, he eats in his room, because he has no acceptance. Now, people who owe him favors don’t want a transparent electoral system. They preach all the time that immediately after announcing the result of the elections the respective heads of state of the lords must immediately recognize the result of the elections”.

Bolsonaro also reiterated his complaint about the participation of the Armed Forces in the elections, stating that the corporation was invited and not only to give “airs of credibility” to the election.

And he asked: “Why a group of only 3 people want to bring instability to our country and do not accept anything the suggestions of the Armed Forces?”.

After the end of Bolsonaro’s presentation, some of the ambassadors present left without speaking to the president.

The meeting was attended by Chancellor Carlos Franca, Ministers Paulo Srgio Oliveira (Defense), Augusto Heleno (Institutional Security Office) and Ciro Nogueira (Civil House), in addition to General Walter Braga Netto, former Minister of Defense and quoted deputy in the reelection plate.

After the meeting, the Special Secretariat for Social Communication issued a note stating that Bolsonaro “underlined to the diplomatic representatives present his desire to improve the standards of transparency and security of the Brazilian electoral process. , the will of the Brazilian people in the elections to be held on October 2nd”.