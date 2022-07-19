Bolsonaro says he has ‘fever and flu’ on the day of the meeting with ambassadors about attacks on the election

President Jair Bolsonaro told supporters, this Monday 18, that he had symptoms of flu, which would have prevented him from sleeping at night.

In the playpen at Palácio da Alvorada, the ex-captain presented hoarseness and a tired appearance. He, however, insisted on his denialist stance and did not wear a mask, nor did he signal that he had undergone a test for the detection of Covid-19.

“I didn’t sleep all night, with fever, flu,” Bolsonaro told his audience. This Monday, even after declaring himself ill, he will take another step in his endeavor to disrupt the October elections, by gathering ambassadors to attack the electronic system and the Electoral Justice.

The plan, however, failed before the ceremony, as representatives of its main targets – the Superior Electoral Court and the Federal Supreme Court – turned down the invitations.

Edson Fachin, president of the TSE, responded that the “duty of impartiality” would prevent him from attending. He thus demonstrated that the meeting proposed by Bolsonaro is nothing more than a campaign act.

Luiz Fux, president of the STF, resorted to the agenda to reject the call. The minister, who takes over the duty of the Court on Monday, is not in Brasília.

The president of the Federal Audit Court, Ana Arraes, and the president of the Superior Court of Justice, Humberto Martins, will also not be present. Of the higher courts, only the TST, with Emmanoel Pereira, signaled a desire to participate.

In addition, the initially projected quorum of 50 ambassadors should not be reached.

To the ambassadors, Bolsonaro signals his willingness to repeat unfounded attacks on electronic voting machines and threats to the holding of elections, given the leadership of former President Lula in polls.

Long before entering his final year in office, the president declared war on the electronic voting system, without ever showing any evidence of wrongdoing.

As a mainstay of the insinuations of institutional rupture, he presents his connection with the Armed Forces. In fact, Defense Minister General Paulo Sérgio Nogueira de Oliveira has reverberated Bolsonaro’s conspiracy theory in the Elections Transparency Commission.

Last week, during a Senate hearing, Nogueira and Colonel Marcelo Nogueira de Souza even suggested a sort of parallel vote in October, with a second ballot box and paper ballots. At the session, Souza acknowledged “incredible” advances by the TSE against “external threats”, but said that the Armed Forces do not have the same conviction about “an internal threat”.

In 2021, Bolsonaro used the fake news on the polls to try to wall up the National Congress and approve the Printed Vote PEC, but he lost. In July last year, it even promoted a live on the networks to supposedly prove the occurrence of fraud in past elections, but nothing proved. In addition, the lies earned him inclusion, as investigated, in the Fake News Inquiry.

In May of this year, STF Minister Alexandre de Moraes determined that investigations into Bolsonaro’s attacks on the polls in the live and on the performance of a digital militia against democracy.

At the TSE, Bolsonaro became the target of an open administrative inquiry to investigate possible abuse of economic and political power, misuse of the media, corruption, fraud, conduct prohibited to public agents and advance propaganda, in relation to attacks against the electronic system. of voting and the legitimacy of the 2022 elections. The case is handled by the TSE Inspector General, Minister Mauro Campbell Marques.