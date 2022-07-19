Bolsonaro’s attack on the TSE receives a “enough” from Fachin

posted on 07/19/2022 05:49 / updated on 07/19/2022 06:00



In a new attempt to discredit the smoothness of the Brazilian electoral process, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) met yesterday with dozens of ambassadors at Palácio da Alvorada. To the audience, the Chief Executive used a Power Point to reiterate suspicions against electronic voting machines, already denied by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), and to criticize ministers of the Court and the Federal Supreme Court (STF). TSE president Edson Fachin countered by saying that “it’s time to say enough to disinformation and authoritarian populism.”

The qualified quorum was empty, as Brazil’s biggest trading partners — China, the United States, the European Union and Argentina did not have diplomats present at the meeting. The Chinese and Argentine embassies were not even invited to the meeting, as reported by the newspaper O Globo. The US embassies – which still do not have a representative in the country – and the EU have sent chargés d’affaires. In turn, Itamaraty did not participate in the organization of the event. The Planalto Palace was responsible for everything.

At the meeting, Bolsonaro resumed the narrative about the investigation opened by the Federal Police in 2018, after being called by the TSE. The motivation was the alleged intrusion of a hacker into the system and access to confidential court documents. The investigations show that different steps were taken by the Federal Police and the Federal Public Ministry to investigate the case, but there is no conclusion or suspicion that the electronic voting machines have been compromised. Since the beginning of electronic voting in Brazil in 1996, no case of fraud has been identified.

“I want to rely exclusively on the PF inquiry that was opened after the second round of the 2018 elections, where a hacker said that there had been fraud during the elections. He said that he and his group had invaded the TSE,” Bolsonaro said. “It all starts with the complaint where the hacker clearly says that he had access to everything in the TSE. He said that he had access to thousands of source codes, that he had access to the password of a minister of the TSE, as well as other authorities. Several passwords he got.”

He reported that, according to the TSE, the hackers stayed inside the computers for eight months. “With source code, passwords — very comfortable within the TSE. And (the Federal Police) says, during the investigation, that they could change candidates’ names, take votes from one and send it to the other. to all the TSE documentation, the entire database for eight months. It’s something that, with all due respect, I’m the president of Brazil and I’m ashamed to say that.”

The chief executive repeated criticism of ministers from the TSE and the Supreme Court, saying that Luís Roberto Barroso and Edson Fachin “began to walk around the world attacking him” and that the current president of the electoral court was responsible for “letting Lula go.”

“When we talk about elections, transparency comes to our minds. And Mr. Barroso and Mr. Edson Fachin began to walk around the world criticizing me, as if I were preparing a coup. It is exactly the opposite that is happening”, he argued.





Leader of the voting intention polls, Lula was also a target. According to the president, the PT suffers strong rejection. “Now people who owe him favors don’t want a transparent electoral system. They preach all the time that immediately after announcing the election result, your respective heads of state must immediately recognize the election result.”

Bolsonaro also said he believed that the 2020 municipal elections could not have been held. “The PF concluded that the TSE was completely lacking in collaboration with the investigation of what the hackers had or had not done in 2018. And, I repeat, this investigation has not yet been concluded. I understand that we could not have had elections in 2020 without an investigation” , he added.

The president hinted that the meeting was a “response” to Fachin. Recently, the Electoral Court held a meeting with representatives of the embassies to show how electronic voting machines work.

Invited to yesterday’s meeting with diplomats, Fachin declined, due to the “duty of impartiality”, because of the position he holds. In a letter from the Court, it is mentioned that the institution “judges the legality of the actions of pre-candidates or candidates during this year’s election”.

Chiefs of the higher courts also refused the invitation, with the exception of Army General Lúcio Mário de Barros Góes, president of the Superior Military Court (STM).