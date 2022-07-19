Book Reveals “Last of Water” That Caused Prince Harry’s Breakup with the Royal Family; know details

In recent years, the relationship between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the British Royal Family has gone through ups and downs. In 2020, the couple broke with traditions once and for all, putting an end to their roles as “senior members” of the institution. In the book “Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors” (“Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors”, in free translation), the English journalist Tom Bower finally revealed the “final straw” for the son of Diana Spencer.

In an excerpt from the work published by the Daily Mirror, what prompted the couple to resign from their royal duties would have been, in fact, a public “snubbing” of Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. The situation would have happened during the annual Christmas address, broadcast by the monarch to the United Kingdom. In the video, Harry’s grandmother appeared in her office at Windsor Palace, surrounded by photos of Prince Charles with wife Camilla Parker Bowles and grandson William with his family. However, no images of Harry and Meghan appeared on the set.

The youngest of the Windsors was in Vancouver, Canada, traveling with his wife and son, Archie, when he was surprised by the message. “Harry was shocked when he saw his grandmother. Four frames placed around it. They showed pictures of her father, King George VI, Prince Philip, Charles and Camilla and William with their family. To Harry’s fury, no pictures of him, with Meghan and Archie. The Windsors were removing the Sussexes from history.”, wrote Bower. The statement in question took place in December 2019, about a month before the couple announced their resignation in January 2020.

The book also reports that the Queen and her advisers were “committed to restricting the image of royalty to the first names in the line of succession” to the British throne, which currently counts Charles in the first position, followed by Prince William and his three sons. , Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis respectively. Harry, meanwhile, is sixth in line to the throne.

So far, representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not commented on Bower’s allegations. Since their resignation, rumors surrounding tensions between Harry and Meghan and the royals have dominated the international media.

The couple confirmed much of the gossip in a bombastic interview with presenter Oprah Winfrey, aired in March 2021. At the time, the couple revealed Markle’s depression during her time in the UK, her suicidal thoughts and, still, an accusation of racism against an unidentified member of royalty.