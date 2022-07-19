Bradesco cards have an indefinite annuity exemption

Customers who have a Bradesco credit card in the Prime and Private Bank segment can benefit from an annual fee waiver. Check out!

Customers who have a Bradesco credit card in the Prime and Private Bank segment can count on an indefinite annuity exemption. In this way, it is not necessary to have a minimum monthly expense, which until then, it was necessary to spend at least R$ 1 thousand per month to guarantee exemption from the annuity. Offer is valid until August 31.

The promotion of an indefinite annuity exemption only covers some Bradesco credit cards, namely:

American Express Gold Card

  • Points: 1.5 points per dollar spent on purchases in Brazil and 1.8 points per dollar spent on purchases abroad;
  • Annual fee without exemption: 12 installments of R$ 48.00;
  • Annuity in the promotion: free for an indefinite period, however, it is necessary to spend at least R$ 1 thousand within 60 days after issuing the card.

The Platinum Card

  • Points: 2.2 points per dollar spent on purchases in Brazil and 3.0 points per dollar spent on purchases abroad until January 31, 2023;
  • Annual fee without exemption: 12x R$ 116.66;
  • Annuity in the promotion: free for an indefinite period, however, it is necessary to spend at least R$ 1 thousand within 60 days after issuing the card.

Bradesco Prime Visa Signature

  • Points: 1.5 points per dollar spent on purchases in Brazil and abroad;
  • Annual fee without exemption: 12x R$ 47.50;
  • Annuity in the promotion: free for an indefinite period, however, it is necessary to spend at least R$ 1 thousand within 60 days after issuing the card.

Bradesco Prime Visa Infinite

  • Points: 2.2 points per dollar spent on purchases in Brazil and abroad;
  • Annual fee without exemption: 12x R$ 83.00;
  • Annuity in the promotion: free for an indefinite period, however, it is necessary to spend at least R$ 1 thousand within 60 days after issuing the card.

Who can be exempt from the annuity?

To participate in the promotion, you must be a Bradesco Prime or Private Bank customer, in addition to never having taken out a Bradesco credit card. It is worth mentioning that the promotion is limited to 1 (one) card per CPF.

How to participate

To participate, simply request one of the eligible cards through Bradesco’s physical branch network. And, accumulate R$ 1 thousand in expenses within 60 days after issuing the card.

