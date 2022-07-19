Brain aneurysm: understand what is the diagnosis received by actress Emilia Clarke | Health

Aneurysm is a health complication that mainly affects women around 50 years of age and who smoke. At the time of the first aneurysm, Clarke was 24 years old. and had to undergo brain surgery.

“Brain surgery? I was in the middle of my very busy life – I didn’t have time for brain surgery,” he wrote in a 2019 report to The New Yorker.

“But finally I calmed down and signed [o termo da cirurgia]. And then I was unconscious. For the next three hours, the surgeons tried to repair my brain. This wouldn’t be my last surgery, and it wouldn’t be the worst. I was twenty-four years old,” he added.

She also described how she felt just before symptoms started the first time she faced the problem.

“Despite all the impending excitement of an advertising campaign and the series premiere (…), I was terrified. Terrified of the attention, (…) of a business I barely understood, of trying to assert the faith that the creators of ‘Thrones’ deposited in me. I felt, in every way, exposed,” she told The New Yorker.

Just before going to the hospital, she also felt a severe headache while exercising at the gym, with a trainer, to relieve stress.

“When I started my workout, I had to push myself through the first few exercises,” Clarke said. “Then my trainer put me in plank position, and it immediately felt like a rubber band was squeezing my brain,” she said.

Clarke then reported that she became ill in the bathroom and was taken to the hospital, where she discovered that she had suffered a subarachnoid hemorrhage – a type of stroke caused by bleeding into the space around the brain. “I had an aneurysm, an arterial rupture,” she said.

Aneurysm is a disease is serious, because, if not discovered soon, it can lead to serious risks to the health and quality of life of the patient.

To the American magazine, the actress of “Game of Thrones” told that, before being chosen for the role in the series, considered themselves healthy but sometimes felt dizzy because of low blood pressure and low heart rate.

“Every now and then I would get dizzy and pass out. When I was fourteen, I had a migraine that kept me in bed for a few days, and in drama school I passed out every now and then. But it all felt manageable, part of the stress of being an actress and life in general. Now I think I could be experiencing warning signs of what was to come.considered themselves healthy but sometimes felt dizzy because of low blood pressure and low heart rate“, he reported.

Below, understand what an aneurysm is, its main symptoms and the treatments:

An aneurysm is a dilation of blood vessels, a fragility in the artery wall, the path through which our body’s blood circulates.

Enrico Ghizoni, director of Neurosurgery at the State University of Campinas (Unicamp), explained to the g1 in an interview in March that it is possible to make an analogy with a bicycle tire.

“When a bicycle tire tube is more fragile, a bubble forms in it. So an aneurysm is more or less like this because the body wall is much thinner than the vessel wall”, he said.

The cerebral aneurysm, in turn, affects the intracranial arteries, which nourish our brain.

This “bubble”, if not discovered soon, can burst at any time, causing serious health consequences for the patient, or even death (see below the main symptoms).

According to Ghizoni, most studies estimate that 2% of the world’s population has an aneurysm, but only 0.5% will have an aneurysm that will rupture or bleed.

In general, the disease is silent. If there is no rupture, only medical tests, such as an MRI or a tomography, can indicate the disease.

“Usually they are accidental findings. The patient will investigate a headache, some kind of problem and then we identify this aneurysm that has not ruptured”, reported the neurosurgeon.

Those who have ruptured bring the main associated symptoms:

A sudden, severe headache, which increases over time; “Usually the worst headache of this patient’s life,” warns Ghizoni.

Vision problems – if the aneurysm grows close to the vision nerve;

Fainting, nausea, vomiting;

Neck ache;

Oral rigidity;

In such cases, a digital cerebral angiography is more indicated, a more invasive procedure that uses catheters to reach the cerebral vessels.

“Rupture of an aneurysm is a very serious problem because it increases intracranial pressure. We call it an intracranial catastrophe,” said Enrico Ghizoni.

Symptoms such as memory loss or hallucinations are rarer, but Ghizoni explained that this can happen as a sequela of the disease, not in the acute phase.

“The acute phase is something very dramatic, it is a very strong headache, sometimes it can even paralyze one side of the body, but it is not the most common”, he says.

What is the main profile and what are the causes?

The head of Neurosurgery at Unicamp explained that it is important to make a distinction between aneurysm and hemorrhage. He says that hemorrhages (sudden loss of blood) are usually caused by an aneurysm, and that the latter, in turn, has several causes.

According to Ghizoni, the symptoms of an aneurysm occur because when the pressure in the brain increases, it facilitates the development and rupture of an aneurysm. The following groups are more likely to have the disease:

Women, around 50 years old

smokers

People with genetic syndromes

patients with hypertension

Patients with collagen diseases (Marfan and Ehler Danlos syndromes)

“Early diagnosis of hemorrhage is very important because if the aneurysm bleeds again, the risk is higher”? Mortality is close to 70%”, said the doctor.

How is the treatment done?

Once the aneurysm is diagnosed, the treatment is usually surgical. This depends on the age of the patient, the size of the aneurysm, and the degree of risk the complication poses.

The two most common procedures are the embolization or open surgery.

“In general, if you’ve discovered an aneurysm that hasn’t bled, you need treatment. It’s very rare that it doesn’t,” the doctor explained.

Embolization puts a kind of spring inside the aneurysm, which prevents the flow of blood there and, consequently, its rupture.

“The aneurysm that has ruptured has to be excluded from the circulation. Either through embolization or through open surgery. And then each situation has a treatment that is better. For example, if it is a grade III aneurysm, which is not very common , open surgery is generally better,” he explained.

Once the patient has been treated for the aneurysm and it has been completely excluded, that person will be able to lead a normal life, Ghizoni said. However, the specialist points out that some care must be observed after this recovery.