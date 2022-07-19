Brazilian ‘A Casa do Porco’ is elected 7th best restaurant in the world; see top 100 list | Tourism and Travel

The restaurant “A Casa do Porco”, in downtown São Paulo, was considered the seventh best in the world by the list “The World’s 50 Best Restaurants”, traditional annual ranking of the best in the world made by the British magazine “Restaurant”.

The announcement was made this Monday (18) during an event in London. Last year, he was ranked 17th, and in 2019, he was ranked 39th. Now, he has become the only Brazilian among the top 10.

The Rio de Janeiro restaurant Oteque ranked 47th and three other Brazilians, three from São Paulo and one from Rio de Janeiro, are among the top 100 (see further below).

The restaurant with a peculiar decoration is managed by the couple Jefferson and Janaina Rueda, in the heart of downtown São Paulo.

In the award description, it is mentioned that Ruedas’ exclusive tasting menu ‘Da Roça para o Centro’ features pork and vegetables from Sítio Rueda, the farm they bought in Jefferson’s hometown of São José do Rio Pardo.

The main course of Porco San Zé is a portion of pork roasted on a skewer for six to eight hours with vegetables. Real pork-o-philes can also order a pig’s head on request.

In 47th place was the Rio de Janeiro restaurant Oteque. Located in an old house from 1938 in the Botafogo neighborhood, Oteque is considered by the award the temple of modern and unique seafood-based cuisine by Alberto Landgraf.

With six large round wooden tables overlooking a fully open kitchen and a fish tank, guests can admire the chefs at work while watching their seafood just before it’s brought to the plate.

Inspired by his Japanese lineage, the Brazilian chef treats seafood with the utmost respect, serving the freshest fish in preparations such as raw bluefin tuna with seaweed, pine nuts and caviar vinaigrette.

Its eight-course tasting menu also features seasonal snacks such as oyster with palm oil and parsley, lobster ravioli and blackberry ice cream with strawberries, fermented pollen and beetroot.

Another four Brazilian restaurants ranked between 51st and 100th. There are three restaurants in São Paulo and one in Rio (read more below in this article). See the Brazilians who ranked between 51st and 100th in 2022:

Commanded by chef Alex Atala, the restaurant opened in 1999 in downtown São Paulo and is in 53rd place in the “Restaurant” ranking of 2022.

According to the description of the award, DOM has become an institution of Brazilian cuisine. It is currently located at Rua Barão de Capanema, Jardins.

“Go through the imposing front door in the leafy center of São Paulo to taste a jaw-dropping tasting menu, with octopus and artichoke, ant, mango and papaya, and for dessert, green fig with gorgonzola and port wine”, he describes. the ranking page.

Evvai – São Paulo (67th position)

The Pinheiros restaurant, led by chef Luiz Filipe Souza, appears in 67th place. As the listing describes, the “crab-stuffed minitortellini is a must, along with the linguini with pea sauce and sea urchin.”

The text continues: “There is an excellent wine list and classic and creative cocktails such as negronis or chai-infused gin.”

Lasai – Rio (78th position)

Located in the Humaitá neighborhood, in Rio, Lasai ranked 78th.

“Living up to its name, which means ‘quiet’ in the Basque language, Lasai is a combination of chef Rafa Costa e Silva’s world-class cuisine and a warm, informal, low-light environment and helpful staff.” of the award.

The restaurant is located in a historic, century-old house and includes a terrace overlooking Christ the Redeemer.

Maní – São Paulo (96th position)

Also located in the trendy district of Pinheiros, Maní is inspired by organic ingredients. The kitchen is led by Helena Rizzo, who has already been recognized as the best female chef in Latin America and the best female chef in the world.

