Brazilian giant banned from registering players by FIFA due to debt with Portuguese coach

This club is not the first to be prevented by FIFA from registering players, a situation that became known as “transfer ban”.

After hiring Alex Teixeira, who was without a club, the Vasco da Gama had bad news: the institution will not be able to enroll him in Serie B until it resolves a pending issue with FIFA, referring to a debt with the coach Ricardo Sá Pintowho commanded Cruz-Maltino in 2020. Because of this, the club suffered a “transfer ban”, being prevented from registering players.

Sá Pinto charges Vasco R$1.4 million, not only for him, but for his entire coaching staff. The passage of the Portuguese ended up being expensive, as the performance was not the best: in 15 games, there were 3 wins, 6 draws and 6 defeats, leaving the club on the verge of the relegation zone of the 2020 Brazilian Championship.

Vasco claims that he has already received the statement from FIFA and that he is going after the money to be able to register the popular reinforcement Alex Teixeira in Serie B. Sport and seven behind the front Cruzeiro.

Vasco has had six coaches since the departure of Sá Pinto

The Portuguese left Vasco in December 2020 and, since then, the club has been led by Vanderlei Luxemburgo, Marcelo Cabo, Lisca, Fernando Diniz, Zé Ricardo and Maurício Souza. In this period, the team’s great achievement was to beat Flamengo 3-1 in the 2021 Campeonato Carioca.