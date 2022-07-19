Brazilian has ‘rich’ days in Argentina

Argentina’s economy has been facing challenges: in addition to the 70% inflation forecast for the end of 2022, the currency is in free fall. The accumulated loss for the year is 25% against the dollar and almost 18% against the real. If this is negative for those who live in the country, it has been a “paradise” for Brazilian tourists, who see Argentina as one of the few international destinations where the purchasing power of the real is growing, rather than decreasing.

Despite the fall in tourism in the pandemic, the flow of Brazilians is beginning to normalize. Tourists from Brazil were 22% of the total of 2.5 million travelers received by Argentina in the first half of 2022.

According to information released at the last Panrotas forum, in the tourism sector, last May, the total number of Brazilian visitors to the country has already exceeded the result of the same month of 2019. Therefore, airlines are expanding flights on this route. The total number of frequencies (roundtrip flights) of Latam between São Paulo and Buenos Aires, which was 14 until June, will reach 28 in August.

Those who traveled to Argentina in this resumption have already created “tricks” to stretch the value of reais. “I exchange the reais that I transfer from Brazil to Western Union (international transfer network), which pays much better than money changers. We even exchanged R$1 for 55 pesos,” said public relations officer Rebeca Pileggi, 30. On the same day, an “arbolito”, as the money changers on the famous Florida Street in the center of the Argentine capital are called, offered 42 pesos for R$1.

Rebeca is from São Paulo, but became a nomadic professional in the pandemic. She lived in Italy for a while with her husband, and two weeks ago they arrived in Buenos Aires to stay indefinitely. “We’re here to stay because it’s worth the price. The advantage is very big, not only in consumer goods, but in the rental price, public services and in general,” she said.

But the fluctuation of the exchange rate in Argentina increases the tension of Brazilians when it comes to exchanging money. “We don’t really know the value, everyone sets their price,” said Nilton Azevedo, 36, an electrical engineer.

In five days, he observed the devaluation of the Argentine currency. “When we arrived, the quotation was at 51 (pesos per real); today, we saw it at 56. There are different prices among the exchangers, which makes us look for the best value”, he said, alongside his wife, Priscila Vieira, 32 years old, computer scientist.

Anyway, the couple from Campina Grande (PB) found the exchange rate very advantageous. Initially, the two were going to stay in Buenos Aires for five days, but they extended their stay by ten days. “We decided to stay longer because the money is paying off,” said Priscila.