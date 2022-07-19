Bride dies at wedding after guest shoots high in celebration

A bride has died during her own wedding after being hit in the head by a stray bullet during a commemorative shooting round in Shiraz, Iran.

According to the New York Post, the tragedy happened shortly after Mahvash Leghaei, 24, had just left the ceremony alongside her groom. One of the guests decided to honor the couple by firing ceremonial shots into the air. However, this custom is considered illegal in the country.

The man used an unlicensed hunting rifle to make the festive display. Upon opening fire for the first time, there were no incidents and the wedding guests were thrilled with the performance. The second time, the bullet hit Mahvash, piercing his skull and wounding two other guests, witnesses said.

The groom and the other guests were shocked by the tragedy and immediately called the police. Mahvash slipped into a coma and was quickly tended to by paramedics, but she succumbed to her injuries and died. The other two stray bullet victims had minor injuries and are doing well.

In an interview with Newsflash, Colonel Mehdi Jokar, responsible for the case, reported: “We received an emergency call of a shooting at a wedding hall in the city of Firuzabad and the police were sent there as soon as possible.”

Colonel Jokar said the accident was likely due to “poor gun control” and “crowds” around him.

After the incident, the unidentified gunman, who is alleged to be the groom’s cousin, fled the party with the gun, but was located by police shortly afterwards and detained.

“Of course, any disturbance of public order like this brings security risks, and people need to know how to look after a safe community. Shooting is prohibited at weddings,” explained Jokar. “We will take tough action against anyone who breaks this rule.”

Mahvash Leghaei worked as a social worker, focusing on the care of drug users. The bride’s family claimed that it was her wish that if she died early, her organs would be donated. After death, the procedure was performed and three patients received organs from the Iranian.