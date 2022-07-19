Bride killed by stray bullet after guest opened fire to celebrate wedding

One bride was killed at her own wedding when one stray bulletshot by a guest to celebrate the union, hit her in the head. Mahvash Leghaei, 24, was toasting his wedding after the ceremony in Iran when the fatal shot was fired from a high powered hunting rifle. The bullet is believed to have gone straight through the psychologist’s skull.

She was rushed to a hospital. After falling into a coma, Mahvash could not resist the wound and ended up dying. Two guests were also injured in the incident..

The 36-year-old gunman — who police said had “poor gun control” — fled the scene, said the “Sun”.

“We received an emergency call of gunfire at a wedding hall in the city of Firuzabad and police were dispatched immediately.”said local police spokesman Colonel Mehdi Jokar. “Officers discovered that someone had fired a hunting rifle as part of the local nomadic tradition, but unfortunately because of the crowd and poor gun control, he managed to shoot three people, two men and the bride. area, but police located the man still with the unlicensed hunting rifle that had been fired at the wedding.”he added.

Mahvash Leghaei Photo: Reproduction

The custom of firing a gun at weddings is still common in the Middle East – despite being illegal.

In India: groom shoots himself in celebration of his wedding and kills guest friend

Groom shoots marriage; highlighted the victim of the ‘accidental’ shooting Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

Mahvash worked with patients trying to kick drug addiction.