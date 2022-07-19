Bruna Marquezine appears on the set of the DC movie

Photo published by the actress shows Marquezine next to the protagonist on the set!

Blue Beetlethe new film from DC Comics, has already wrapped filming, but behind-the-scenes photos are being released so far. In a recent image, it is possible to see the Brazilian actress Bruna Marquezine.

The photo features Marquezine, who plays the romantic couple Penny, alongside Xolo Maridueñaactor of Snake Kai who will live the protagonist Jaime Reyes. The two appear tied up by security cables, indicating filming of some action scene.

Check out Bruna Marquezine’s photo on the set of Blue Beetle below (via Yahoo):

There are still no additional details about the film’s plot, or about Bruna Marquezine’s role. The work also has Susan Sarandon, Raoul Max Trujillo (Mayans MC) and Harvey Guillen (What We Do in the Shadows) in the cast, among many others.

the direction of Blue Beetle it’s from Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer (Miss Bullet), and the premiere takes place in theaters in August 17, 2023.

How are the expectations for Blue Beetle? Leave it in the comments below, and take the opportunity to check it out: