Brusque vs Grêmio: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series b

Brusque and Grêmio enter the field this Tuesday, at 19:00 (Brasília time), in a game valid for the 19th round of the Série B of the Brazilian Championship, at the Augusto Bauer stadium. Quadricolor is in 12th place, while Tricolor is in 4th place. O ge accompanies in Real Time, with exclusive videos ( CLICK HERE ).

O brusque need to regain dominance playing at home to get away from the relegation zone. In the last four games at Augusto Bauer, there were three defeats and one victory, the last time he played in Vale do Itajaí. With 21 points, Quadricolor has two points more than the 17th place.

already the Guild defends an unbeaten streak of 12 games in Série B. In the last game, Tombense won in the Arena. On the other hand, they are trying to end the fast of victories as a visitor, which has lasted seven matches. The team occupies the fourth place in the table, with 32 points, six ahead of the fifth place.

Streaming: The Premiere broadcasts throughout Brazil with narration by Jader Rocha and commentary by Grafite, Lédio Carmona and Salvio Spinola.

Brusque – Coach: Luan Carlos

Despite the return of Jeferson Bahia, after serving a suspension, the quadricolor commander confirmed that Everton Alemão remains in the starting lineup. Luan Carlos will not have suspended athletes, but there is doubt whether Alex Ruan, who felt a strong fever on the eve of Saturday’s match, will be able to play.

Likely lineup: Jordan; Pará, Everton Alemão, Wallace and Airton; Rodolfo Potiguar, Balotelli, Zé Mateus (Alex Ruan) and Álvaro; Fernandinho and Crislan.

Who is out: Diego Jardel and Toty (medical department).

Diego Jardel and Toty (medical department). hanging: Airton, Bruno Aguiar, Luiz Antônio, Zé Mateus and Wallace. In addition to coach Luan Carlos.

Guild – Coach: Roger Machado

Left-back Nicolas is missing for the match in Brusque due to acute viral gastroenteritis. Diogo Barbosa, the immediate option for the position, will be the substitute. In the middle, Campaz continues as the articulator with Ferreira and Biel on the sides. This will be the team’s last match without the transfer window reinforcements.

likely lineup: Gabriel Grando; Rodrigo Ferreira, Geromel, Bruno Alves and Diogo Barbosa; Villasanti and Bitello; Biel, Campaz and Ferreira; Diego Souza.

Who is out: Nicolas (acute viral gastroenteritis); Brenno, Edilson, Kannemann and Elkeson (injured).

Nicolas (acute viral gastroenteritis); Brenno, Edilson, Kannemann and Elkeson (injured). hanging: Elias, Rodrigues and Geromel.

