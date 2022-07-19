Buscapé turns the tables on Catarina and helps to enrich her again with lost policies

In The Carnation and the Rose, Buscapé (Luiz Antônio do Nascimento) He is the godson of Catarina (Adriana Esteves) and lives involved in the plots of the “beast”. The serial, however, never explained the boy’s origin, but he is very grateful to Batista’s daughter (Luis Melo).

In the last chapters, Buscapé will play an important role for Catarina. At first, Mimosa (Suely Franco) will say that she stole Catarina’s policies and kept them in a photo album to protect them from the clutches of Marcela (Drica Moraes)but soon after the object disappeared.

Buscapé, in turn, will reveal that he took the album in search of photos of his biological parents and then kept it. The boy will deliver the album to Catarina, who, at last, recovers her policies. With this, Adriana Esteves’ character will have the roles of her heritage back – putting an end to the mystery.

Written by Walcyr Carrasco, the novel O Cravo e a Rosa is starring Eduardo Moscovis, Adriana Esteves and antagonized by Drica Moraes. Other actors such as Leandra Leal, Ana Lúcia Torres, Rodrigo Faro, Luís Melo and Ney Latorraca were part of the main cast.