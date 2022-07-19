businessman asks for exorbitant amount to end fight

Credit: Playback/Instagram

Businessman Allan Jesus to end the current legal dispute he has with influencer Iran de Santana Alves, better known as Luva de Pedreiro. To put an end to the fight, however, he charges an amount of R$ 20 million, according to information initially released by UOL Esporte. According to the publication, this figure appears in an email exchange between lawyers on both sides.

Iran has been trying to formalize the break with Allan Jesus for a few weeks. The contract provides for the payment of a termination penalty in the amount of R$ 5.2 million, but the influencer tries to reach an agreement. In the meantime, while trying to settle things with the former manager, Luva de Pedreiro signed a contract with former futsal player Falcão.

According to the publication, the R$ 20 million requested by Allan Jesus is the counter-offer made to Iran’s initial offer. The value was confirmed by Luva’s lawyers, who also stated that the proposal was rejected “immediately”. At first, the representatives of the 20-year-old influencer want to exempt him from paying any amount related to the fine. However, in this scenario, the payment of Allan’s percentage in closed jobs in the management of the entrepreneur will be maintained. These terms, in turn, were refused by the former manager of the owner of the catchphrase “Receba”.

Glove of Pedreiro signed contract without reading:

In an interview with Fantástico, Luva de Pedreiro stated that he was not aware of the existence of a termination penalty. The influencer explained that she cannot read.

— I don’t know (what’s in the contract), I haven’t even read it, I don’t know how to read, I’m kind of weak. I studied until the 7th grade and my father doesn’t know either (read), he didn’t study – he said.

Allan Jesus, in turn, guarantees that Iran knows how to read and that he even explained to the influencer how things would work.

“I was this careful to explain to everyone, to explain how everything was going to work. There was no (no lawyer present), I read the contract to Iran. He is extremely intelligent, he can read. The contract I have with my other influencer is the same as I have with Iran. I think so (balanced for both parties) – said the businessman.