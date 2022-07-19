BYD D1 EV is the third launch of the Chinese brand in Brazil

One of the highlights of the BYD D1 EV is the electric-opening sliding right rear door. Photos: BYD Disclosure

The Chinese BYD has just launched in Brazil the D1 EV, an electric minivan designed to serve the corporate segment, transportation applications and rental companies. VRUM had already reported the model’s arrival in the 99’s fleet, but now the vehicle is widely available from R$269,990.

BYD D1 EV was launched in 2020 in China. The project was developed in partnership with DiDi Chuxing, a mobility company that operates in the fields of taxi, shared vehicles, car rental and cargo transportation. From that experience came the expertise for the vehicle.

Interesting how the requirement of functionality and good internal space brings back to the market a minivan, body outdated and classified by the brand as a multipurpose one. The BYD D1 EV measures 4.39 meters long, 1.65 meters high and 1.85 meters wide. The 2.80m wheelbase guarantees a great internal space.

BYD D1 EV Minivan body is out of fashion, but allows good use of space The vehicle has a wheelbase of 2.80 meters.

Very comfortable in the back seat

The BYD D1 EV already welcomes passengers with a sliding rear right door, with electric opening, and a welcome projection next to the entrance. In addition to the greater opening angle of the door, access to the vehicle is facilitated by the flat floor and lower height from the ground (12.5 centimeters).

The vehicle allows passengers to adjust the climate before starting the journey. In the rear seat of the BYD D1 EV there are cup holders, power sockets, USB ports, support for entertainment screens and directional reading lights to avoid dazzling vision. The multimedia center has a 10.1-inch screen.

Cup holder and USB socket Projection welcomes passengers Driver’s seat has been designed to provide comfort even with many hours of use Multimedia has 10 inch screen Trunk has plenty of space for luggage

BYD D1 EV has 136hp electric motor

The electric motor develops 136hp of power and 18.3 kgfm of torque, reaching a maximum speed of 130km/h. The battery gives a range of up to 371 kilometers through the NEDC cycle. The fast recharge time of the batteries is 35 minutes to get up to 80% of the total.

Do you like the automotive world? Then check out the VRUM Youtube channel

The model also features semi-autonomous items such as adaptive speed controller, automatic emergency braking and lane departure assistant. The BYD D1 EV also has automatic headlights on, air conditioning with dual temperature zones and key presence.