‘Cachorrinhas’: Luísa Sonza releases one of the most expensive clips of her career and promises ‘new phase’ in 2023

Luísa Sonza released a new song, ‘Cachorrinhas’, in celebration of her birthday this Monday, 18. Photo: Pam Martins

The singer Luisa Sonza turned 24 this Monday, the 18th, and, to celebrate, released the song puppies.

The song arrives a year after the album’s release. sweet 22marked by a period in which the singer faced many issues related to mental health, and represents the celebration of the achievements and a “happier and lighter” phase of the artist.

“Last year, as much as I was with the people I love, I was a wreck inside. puppies it’s a comical, funny, happy and light thing, the same way I feel now”, says the singer during a press conference held on Monday.

puppies also won a new clip, which, according to the singer, is one of the most expensive of her career. Fernando Nogaridirector responsible for production, revealed that the video was all shot on film.

“The film brings an emotion, it’s the light reacting to the film. And I wanted the film to have that life”, says the director.

Luísa had already advanced details about what to expect from the new production at the end of June after some images from the video were leaked.

According to a tweet published by the artist, puppies will end a musical language that she has used since the beginning of her career. “Get ready for a new moment, especially starting next year,” she wrote at the time.

Not that we will never have farofa again, but get ready for a new moment, especially from next year. — LUISA SONZA (@luisasonza) June 30, 2022

During the interview, Luísa reaffirmed that 2022 is what she calls “a year of maintenance and transition”. “It’s a year in which I’m gradually getting the public used to the new era that I’m going to launch in 2023”, she comments.

According to the singer, the release mixes the dancing elements that fans were used to and a “dark” aesthetic. “The next era comes in a very different way, sober and mature. puppies closes a girl who lived intensely”, she says.

The song also ends the “age of choreographies”, which accompanied Luísa and went viral, mainly with hits such as sitting. “There is no column that can stand it (laughs). Our dance will change drastically in the new era”, reveals the artist.

Flavius ​​Vernechoreographer and artistic director responsible for the puppies, promised that the release will bring intense choreography that has never been experienced. “We wanted to take a step beyond what we were building”, says Flávio.

The clip also had the special participation of the singer’s pets, the puppies Gisele Pinschers, Britney Spinchers and Duda Beainscher Sonza and the cat Rita Lee Sonza.

Luísa even made an action in favor of animal rights before the launch. Every 100 pre-saves of puppies1 kg of feed was donated to a partner association of the Instituto Luisa Mel in a collaboration with the Petlove brand.

The production is the artist’s first partnership with the group Tropkillaz and the first release alongside the label Sony Musicwith whom Luísa recently signed a contract to focus on her international career.

Check out the clip puppies:

*Intern under the supervision of Charlise de Morais