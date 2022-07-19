Caixa releases forgotten FGTS and PIS/Pasep withdrawals

Amounts of the 2019 base year salary bonus, 2020 base year salary bonus, Fund quotas PIS/Pasep and the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) are forgotten by workers.

THE Federal Savings Bank, the main transfer institution, informed that the funds are available for withdrawal. So, keep following us and find out if you’re entitled.

Forgotten money from PIS/Pasep

Salary allowance 2019

Currently, about 320 thousand workers have not withdrawn the allowance PIS/Pasepbase year 2019, which corresponds to the amount of BRL 208 million not redeemed.

The Federal Government started, on March 31, the deadline for requesting amounts, with withdrawals being authorized until December 29. If the worker does not respect the deadlines, he must apply for the allowance again in another application period.

In order to have access to the benefit, the worker must meet the following requirements:

Be registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years;

Have received an average monthly salary of up to two minimum wages during the 2019 base year;

Have exercised remunerated activity for at least 30 days, consecutive or not, in the base year of 2019;

Keep the data updated in the Annual Social Information List (RAIS)/eSocial.

The request for the benefit can be made at one of the agencies of the Ministry of Labor and Welfare. However, there are also other options, such as:

Through the Alô Trabalhador central, by telephone 158;

By means of an e-mail message, via the address [email protected], replacing the letters ‘uf’ with the acronym of the state in which you reside;

Through the Digital Work Card application (CTPS); or

Through the Gov.br Portal.

Salary allowance 2020

The latest data indicate that, so far, a total of 478,724 Brazilians have not withdrawn the salary bonus for the base year-2020. The payments covered more than 22 million workers, which is equivalent to 98% of the amounts.

According to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, workers have a total of R$ 438 million to be withdrawn.

To receive the benefit for the base year 2020, the worker must meet these requirements:

Be registered with PIS/Pasep or CNIS (date of first job) for at least five years;

Have worked for at least 30 days in 2020 for a legal entity;

Have received, on average, up to two minimum wages of monthly remuneration in the period worked in 2020;

Have the data correctly informed by the employer (Legal Entity/Government) in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS) or in the eSocial of the base year considered for calculation.

Those who have not yet withdrawn the salary bonus PIS/Pasep forgotten can consult their values ​​through the Digital Work Portfolio or through the Gov.br portal. The consultation procedure is simple, it is only necessary to click on the “Benefits” tab and then click on “Salary Allowance”.

PIS/Pasep fund quotas

Workers who worked with a formal contract between 1971 and 1988 may be entitled to PIS/Pasep Quotas. By means of Provisional Measure No. 946, of April 7, 2020, quota values ​​will be considered abandoned as of June 1, 2025, if they are not redeemed.

As the benefit corresponds to a very distant period, it is possible that legal workers have already retired or even died. In the latter case, the heirs or dependents of the holders will be able to withdraw the quotas.

To request the withdrawal of quotas, simply access the FGTS and follow the following steps:

Tap on the “My Withdrawals” tab and then on “Other Withdrawal Situations”;

Once this is done, select the option “PIS/Pasep” and indicate an account at any banking institution to receive the amounts.

Forgotten FGTS money

The Severance Indemnity Fund’s Forgotten Money Option (FGTS) is related to workers who have been unemployed for at least three years or who are working informally in the employment contract.

According to Law 8.036/90 of the FGTS, workers who have been for at least three uninterrupted years without registration in their portfolio and have a balance in the Guarantee Fund accounts can withdraw all available amounts in the accounts.

Therefore, if you have been unemployed or have not been registered for at least three years, the first step is to check if there is any balance available for you in the Guarantee Fund accounts.

To check the FGTS balance, the query is very simple. The user must download the FGTS application available for Android and iOS mobile phones, and then log in through the gov.br account and check the values.