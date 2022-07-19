CAIXA truck releases special conditions for DEBT SETTLEMENT

Residents of the city of Conselheiro Lafaiete (MG) can negotiate and pay their debts with the Federal Savings Bank until the 22nd of July through the bank’s mobile branch.

Caixa’s truck is located at Praça Pimentel Duarte, S/N, Praça da Rodoviária, and is available from 10 am to 3 pm. The initiative provides for the easy settlement of debts.

box truck

According to the renegotiation conditions, the discharge of commercial contracts can reach up to 90% of the debt value. The proposal can be applied to individuals and legal entities, however, it may vary according to the contracted credit profile and the delay.

At Caixa’s mobile branch, consumers will have full support to renegotiate their debts.

Mortgage Loan

It is also possible to negotiate housing credit debts, with conditions according to the delay of the outstanding balance. In this way, the agreed amounts are incorporated into the debt balance of the contract and diluted in the remaining term.

Cashier service channels

Debt negotiation with the Cashier can be carried out in other service channels of the bank, as follows:

CAIXA Housing Application;

Telephones 4004 0104 (capitals) and 0800 104 0104 (other regions); and

WhatsApp, on the number 0800 104 0104.

Customers can also find special conditions to negotiate their debts at CAIXA Lotteries for settlement of amounts up to R$ 5,000, with presentation of the CPF.

Payroll loan from Auxílio Brasil through Caixa Tem

The National Congress approved the Provisional Measure (MP) that releases the consigned loan to beneficiaries of the Brazil aid. The possibility is also available for those who receive the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC).

The loan assigned to the Brazil aid will deduct the debt portion directly from the contractor’s benefit payroll. This methodology allows the interest applied to be the lowest in the market.

Auxílio Brasil loan: What is the interest?

Due to the fact that the proposal has not been sanctioned so far, there is still no information regarding the interest on the new credit. However, according to some predictions, the proportions would look like this:

Loan of up to BRL 2,034;

Payment in 24 installments of R$ 160;

Total amount paid: R$ 3,840;

Total interest only: R$ 1,804;

Monthly interest rate: 5.85%;

Annual interest rate: 98%.

Loan in Caixa Tem

Beneficiaries of the former Bolsa Família will be able to contract the payroll loan through the application box has. Through the platform it is also possible to apply for microcredit for entrepreneurs.

The service is available to individuals worth up to BRL 1,000 with interest from 1.95% per month, and to Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEIs) with a limit of BRL 3,000 and interest from 1.99 years. month.