Can you find the letters B hidden in the image?

Do you like really tough challenges? So don’t waste time and start looking for the letters B hidden in the image. The task seems to be very simple and easy to do, as there are several D letters aligned and you just need to find the ones that are different. However, your vision will be quite scrambled as you search for the correct result.

This type of test works on how the brain interprets an image and ends up generating various types of mental confusion. This makes the process of finding the hidden B letters in the image difficult. However, even without tips or some kind of help, there are people who claim to have arrived at the right answer.

How to find the letters B hidden in the image?

One of the ways you can find the letters B hidden in the image is to use a ruler. Just place the object lined up next to each row to observe row by row. This causes the field of view to decrease and it becomes easier to locate the digit that is different.

If you can get to the correct answer quickly, that means your vision is very good. Also, the ability to find details is something that sticks out in your mind. That’s because the lowercase letter “B” and the letter “D” are very similar, they just have the reverse side.

Check the answer to the challenge

If you’re tired of trying to find the B letters hidden in the image, that’s fine, don’t feel bad about it. Completing this test requires a lot of attention and patience. Also, it’s worth training in other internet challenges to get your brain used to patterns of letters and numbers.

In total there are four B letters: