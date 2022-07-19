Can you sell the food stamps and take the money instead?

It is common in the list of company benefits to include the food stamp (VA) and the meal ticket (VR). Those who receive the additional amounts are often in doubt whether or not they can exchange the credit for cash.

Read more: Inflation DETONA meal ticket, which only lasts 13 days

First of all, you need to understand How does the food stamp work? and also how does food stamps work. This understanding is essential to avoid punishments and fines that can even lead to the dismissal of the employee for just cause.

How should food stamps and food stamps be used?

In general, the purpose of the food stamp is to guarantee help with the food expenses of the employees’ homes, which contributes to the well-being of the whole family.

On the other hand, the meal vouchers are intended to help the professional with food during the workday, with its use being intended for meals in restaurants close to the company where he works, usually for lunch time.

Does every company offer the benefits?

The answer is no. Both vouchers are offered willingly by the companies, as a form of bonus to workers. However, those who release the VA and VR are entitled to participate in the Worker’s Food Program (PAT), which promotes the incentive for tax relief.

But, after all, is it possible to sell food stamps or meal tickets and keep the money? Are there punishments?

Not. Selling or exchanging the VA and VR received by the company is expressly prohibited. The worker must not, in any way, sell the amounts received which, as stated above, may end up causing his dismissal for just cause.

What happens is that the benefits must be used exclusively for what they were created: to contribute to the employee’s nutrition. This fact prevents its sale for money or exchange for other types of services that misrepresent its purposes.

For all this, sell the food stamp or meal vouchers crime, which can cause a lot of problems for the worker. In addition to losing their job, the person can be arrested for embezzlement, as provided in article 171 of the Penal Code.