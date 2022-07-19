‘Cara e Courage’: Alfredo makes it clear to Pat that he knows she doesn’t love him anymore | come around

2 of 2 In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Pat (Paolla Oliveira) tells Alfredo (Carmo Dalla Vecchia) that she felt guilty because he got sick — Photo: TV Globo

In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Pat (Paolla Oliveira) tells Alfredo (Carmo Dalla Vecchia) that she felt guilty because he got sick — Photo: TV Globo