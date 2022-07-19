‘Cara e Courage’: Alfredo wants to separate from Pat | come around

19 Jul Tuesday

Pat listens carefully to the doctor’s explanations about Alfredo’s diagnosis, who has a tumor. Chiquinho misses Rebeca, and Moa worries. Rebeca makes a proposal for Armandinho to testify against Moa. Ítalo tries to find out about the group of women when he sees Pat dressed in the orange suit. Duarte asks Jessica to take the managers appointed by Danilo to Bob’s mansion. Martha proposes to Leonardo the position of vice-president of the SG, in case he assumes the relationship with Regina. A paparazzi photographs Andréa, Moa and Chiquinho at Milton’s bakery. Pat tells Bill about his father’s illness. Leonardo accepts Regina’s conditions to make their relationship official. Pat is shaken to learn that Andrea has taken up her romance with Moa.

Check out the full summary of the day and week!