Cartola 2022: see the main window reinforcements and their prices in the game market | topper

The Brasileirão is in the final stretch of the 1st round, and the clubs strengthen for the second and decisive half of the championship. Between arrivals and departures, around 60 negotiations involving Serie A clubs move this transfer window, which opened on Monday (18). So, do you already know who arrives for Cartola? Time to highlight the main news that the cardholder will be able to climb from round #18.

Pavón (Atlético-MG) – C$ 11.00

Atlético-MG brought four reinforcements, among them Cristian Pavón. Former Boca Juniors, the 26-year-old Argentine forward signed with Galo until June 2025. Praised simply by Messi, Di Maria and Ibrahimovic, the player was part of the Argentina national team at the World Cup in Russia, participating in all four games of the country in that World Cup.

1 of 13 Cristian Pavón presented at Atlético-MG — Photo: GaloTV Cristian Pavón presented at Atlético-MG — Photo: GaloTV

Alan Kardec (Atlético-MG) – C$ 9.00

The 33-year-old striker saw Atlético-MG as a “call”. Revealed by Vasco and with stints in Internacional, Santos, Palmeiras and São Paulo, Kardec had been in China for six years. In Asian football, the player scored 69 goals in 127 games. The contract with Galo runs until the end of 2024.

2 of 13 Alan Kardec, from Atlético-MG — Photo: Bruno Sousa / Atlético-MG Alan Kardec, from Atlético-MG — Photo: Bruno Sousa / Atlético-MG

Vidal (Flemish) – C$ 16.00

After declaring his love for Flamengo numerous times and expressing interest in playing for the club, Arturo Vidal signed a contract with Rubro-Negro for 1 year and a half. Revealed by Colo Colo, the midfielder defended European football heavyweights Bayer Leverkusen, Juventus, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Inter Milan. The player is also an icon of the most victorious Chilean team, which won two Copa America, in 2015 and 2016.

3 of 13 Vidal with Arrascaeta at Flamengo training — Photo: Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo Vidal with Arrascaeta at Flamengo training — Photo: Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo

Everton Cebolinha (Flamengo) – C$ 15.00

With a contract until the end of 2026, Éverton Cebolinha reinforces Flamengo’s offensive sector, lacking after the injury of the holder Bruno Henrique. With the objective of disputing the World Cup in Qatar, Cebolinha reaches his third club in his career. Before Flamengo, he was revealed by Grêmio, where he was champion of the Copa do Brasil in 2016, the Libertadores in 2017 and the Recopa Sudamericana in 2018, and Benfica. In the Brazilian national team, he was champion and top scorer of the 2019 Copa América.

4 of 13 Everton Cebolinha is the new reinforcement of Flamengo for 2022 — Photo: Alexandre Vidal/Flamengo Everton Cebolinha is Flamengo’s new reinforcement for 2022 — Photo: Alexandre Vidal/Flamengo

José López (Palmeiras) – C$ 7.00

Reinforced by Palmeiras, the 21-year-old forward almost gave up his career at age 15 due to a hip injury, but he turned around at Lanús, the player’s previous club and which considers him “a remarkable goalscorer” and a “great header”. Treated as a revelation of Argentine football, López scored 13 goals in 25 games in the 2020/21 Argentine Championship; last season, they scored seven goals in 19 matches.

5 of 13 José López does his first training session with the Palmeiras squad — Photo: Cesar Greco José López does his first training session with the Palmeiras squad — Photo: Cesar Greco

Merentiel (Palm trees) – C$5.00

The also attacker is the twenty-second Uruguayan to play for Palmeiras and was in Defensa y Justicia, from Argentina. At the Argentine club, Miguel Merentiel, 26, was champion of the 2020 Copa Sudamericana and even defeated the current club, converting one of the penalties in winning the 2021 Recopa Sudamericana. goals in 19 matches.

6 of 13 Miguel Merentiel is the new reinforcement of Palmeiras — Photo: Palmeiras Miguel Merentiel is the new reinforcement of Palmeiras — Photo: Palmeiras

Yuri Alberto (Corinthians) – C$ 12.00

After a dispute against Internacional and European clubs, Corinthians signed the 21-year-old striker on a one-year loan with Zenit, from Russia. Yuri emerged in the second round of the 2020 Brasileirão, in the runner-up campaign of the Gaúcho club. Sold in January of this year by Colorado to Zenit, Yuri played 14 games and scored six goals for the Russian team.

7 of 13 Yuri Alberto, Corinthians striker — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians Yuri Alberto, Corinthians striker — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Ag. Corinthians

Fernandinho (Athletico Paranaense) – C$ 10.00

At Manchester City since 2013 and a man trusted by coach Pep Guardiola, Fernandinho fulfilled his dream of returning to Athletico, the club where he debuted as a professional and should also end his career. The midfielder’s contract with Hurricane will run until the end of 2024. In his first visit to Hurricane, there were 105 matches, 22 goals, a state title and two runners-up, in the Brazilian Championship in 2004 and the Libertadores in 2005.

8 of 13 Fernandinho Athletico — Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/ge Fernandinho Athletico — Photo: Thiago Ribeiro/ge

Thiago Galhardo (Fortaleza) – C$ 10.00

After a top scorer for Ceará, with 12 goals in 34 games in 2019, the striker signed with rival Fortaleza on loan until the end of 2022. The mission is to rid Tricolor do Pici of relegation. The last season was for Celta de Vigo, from the first division of the Spanish championship, and Thiago seeks to rescue the great phase at Internacional in 2020 and 2021, when he played 82 games and had 45 direct participations in goals, with 34 balls in the net and 11 assists. .

9 of 13 Thiago Galhardo trains at Fortaleza — Photo: Karim Georges/FEC Thiago Galhardo trains at Fortaleza — Photo: Karim Georges/FEC

Marrony (Fluminense) – C$ 7.00

Marrony was requested by coach Fernando Diniz and arrives on a one-year loan from Denmark’s Midtjylland, after a long negotiation. The 23-year-old striker will have a new opportunity to re-edit the partnership with Cano, when the two players were part of the Vasco da Gama squad in 2020.

10 of 13 Marrony in his first interview at Fluminense — Photo: Reproduction / FluTV Marrony in his first interview at Fluminense — Photo: Reproduction / FluTV

Clubs can register new signings in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter (BID) since Monday (18), when Brazil’s transfer window opened. According to article 10 of chapter 3 of the Brasileirão Specific Regulations, players will be able to play one day after the date of publication in the IDB. In the Brasileirão, it will be from round #18, between the 19th and 21st of July.

Who arrives for Cartola’s second round Player Club Position Price previous club Alan Fluminense Attacker 8 Guanghzou Evergrande Alan Kardec Atlético-MG Attacker 9 Shenzhen FC babble Coritnhains Defender 11 dynamo of moscow Britez Strength Defender 5 Santa Fe Union Bruno Nazario Youth Half 4 Vasco Edward Botafogo Half 8 Al-Ahli Everton Chives Flamengo Attacker 15 benfica Fernandinho Athletico Paranaense Half 10 Manchester City Fernando Marçal Botafogo left-back 5 Wolverhampton Jemerson Atlético-MG Defender 7 Metz José López palm trees Attacker 7 lanus Marcos Guilherme Sao Paulo Attacker 5.44 saints brown Fluminense Attacker 7 midtjylland Merentiel palm trees Attacker 5 Defense and Justice otero Strength Half 7 blue cross peacock Atlético-MG Attacker 11 Boca Juniors Pedrinho Atlético-MG Half 9 Shakhtar Thiago Galhardo Strength Attacker 10 Celta de Vigo Vidal Flamengo Half 16 Inter Milan Yuri Alberto Corinthians Attacker 12 zenith

Luiz Henrique (former Fluminense)

The big loss in this window is that of striker Luiz Henrique, revealed by Fluminense and who transferred to Betis, from Spain. The 21-year-old player is still the owner of the highest score of the tricolor carioca in a round of Cartola 2022, with 21.20 points. Promoted to professional in 2020, the striker leaves the club with 118 games, 14 goals and 13 assists in the first team.

11 of 13 Luiz Henrique in his last game for Fluminense — Photo: Marcelo Gonçalves / Fluminense FC Luiz Henrique in his last game for Fluminense — Photo: Marcelo Gonçalves / Fluminense FC

For the arrival of Yuri Alberto, Corinthians had to give a promise in negotiations with Zenit, from Russia, and striker Gustavo Mantuan was loaned. The player, Corinthians’ second-highest scorer in the year, was not even able to say goodbye on the field, due to a muscle injury. For the professional team, there were 43 games and seven goals.

12 of 13 Mantuan in Corinthians vs Juventude — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Mantuan in Corinthians vs Juventude — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

Pikachu accepted a proposal from Shimizu S-Pulse, from Japan, and left the Fortress. The side (midfielder in Cartola 2022) was the highlight of Tricolor do Pici since last year, when he was hired, and scored 29 goals with the Ceará club’s shirt.

13 of 13 Fortaleza x América-MG, Yago Pikachu — Photo: Thiago Gadelha/SVM Fortaleza x América-MG, Yago Pikachu — Photo: Thiago Gadelha/SVM

Palmeiras will also have an important low. Gustavo Scarpa has signed a three-and-a-half-year pre-contract with Nottingham Forest, from England. But don’t despair, cardholders! The midfielder, one of the most regulars of Cartola 2022, will only go to the new club next year. Until then, he can climb and score a lot with the ace of Verdão.