Casa do Porco is among the 10 best restaurants in the world in 2022 – Paladar

Janaína and Jefferson Rueda, at the 50 Best 2022 ceremony Photo: Maria Vargas

The House of the Pig won, for the first time, a place among the 10 best restaurants in the world. The house of chefs Janaina and Jefferson Rueda was ranked 7th – the best place for a Brazilian restaurant on the list of 50 Best 2022. In last year’s editionthe restaurant was ranked 17th, an impressive increase of 10 places from one year to the next.

The award ceremony, led by American actor Stanley Tucci, which brought together great names in world gastronomy, took place this Monday, 18, in London, United Kingdom.

Pamonha from A Casa do Porco Photo: Mauro Holanda/ESTADÃO

the Dane geranium was elected the best restaurant in the world in 2022 (see full ranking below). Under the command of chef Rasmus Kofoed and located on the eighth floor of a building in the center of Copenhagen, the house has a privileged view of Fælledparken, one of the main parks in the Danish capital.

The address framed by a bucolic landscape is no mere chance, as nature is the source of inspiration for Kofoed’s authorial menu, based on seasonal ingredients.

Chef Rasmus Kofoed, in front of Geranium, elected the best restaurant in the world by the 50 Best 2022 Photo: Claes Bech Poulsen

From Lima, Peru, the Central, by the chefs Virgílio Martínez and Pía León, took second place. The house rose two positions in relation to the last ranking, taking away the favoritism of the Spaniard Assador Etxebarri, who was one of the quoted for the first place and, this year, he dropped to the 6th position.

+ How much does it cost to eat in the best Brazilian restaurants

Taking the last place on the podium, the Spanish Disfrutar is led by the trio of chefs Mateu Casañas, Oriol Castro and Eduard Xatruch, who met in the kitchen of the legendary restaurant elBulli, by Ferrán Adrià. At the restaurant located in Barcelona, ​​they serve an avant-garde, Mediterranean-inspired menu.

Confirming expectations, the Oteque, by chef Alberto Landgraf, guaranteed a second Brazilian name among the 50 best in the world. The restaurant in Botafogo, Rio de Janeiro, won the 47th position and appears for the first time in this part of the list. The house opened in 2018 joined the ranking in 2019, in the 100th position, and since then it has only climbed positions.

Sardines, raw foie gras and brioche from Oteque Photo: Rodrigo Azevedo

other awards

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants have also given numerous individual awards to leading culinary personalities. Chef Jorge Vallejo, who runs Quintonil, in Mexico, was elected by his peers as the best in the world. He, who started his career in the kitchens of cruise ships, worked with chef Enrique Olvera – one of the icons of modern Mexican cuisine – at the Pujol restaurant. He also worked in the kitchen of René Redzepi’s Noma restaurant in Copenhagen, Denmark, before opening Quintonil, which celebrates its 10th anniversary in 2022.

This year, the award launched the sommelier of the year category. And the award went to Josep Roca, who is responsible for the wine list, drinks and service at El Celler de Can Roca, in Girona, Spain – the restaurant has already topped the list of the best in the world in 2013 and 2015 .

The award for best pastry chef went to German pastry chef René Frank, from the contemporary restaurant Coda, in Berlin, where he offers a tasting menu made only with desserts. And the award for best female chef, which had already been announced, went to Colombian chef Leonor Espinosa, who runs the Leo restaurant in Bogotá, Colombia – 48th in this year’s ranking.

In addition to a position on the list of the best in the world, some restaurants have also received individual awards. While the Aponiente restaurant, under the command of chef Ángel León in Puerto de Sta María, in Cádiz, Spain, won the sustainability award, which recognizes the work of restaurants that care about social and environmental impact, the One to Watch, that is, the restaurant to keep an eye on, was the AM paired with Alexandre Mazzia, in Marseille, France. The restaurant Atomix, in New York (USA), won the 33rd place on the list and the award for the art of hospitality.

Check out the complete list:

1. Geranium, Copenhagen, Denmark

2. Central, Lima, Peru

3. Enjoy, Barcelona, ​​Spain

4. Diverxo, Madrid, Spain

5. Pujol, Mexico City, Mexico

6. Asador Etxebarri, Atxondo, Spain

7. Casa do Porco, São Paulo, Brazil

8. Lido 84, Gardone Riviera, Italy

9. Quintonil, Mexico City, Mexico

10. Le Calandre, Rubano, Italy

11. Maido, Lima, Peru

12. Uliassi, Senigallia, Italy

13. Steirereck, Vienna, Austria

14. Don Julio, Buenos Aires, Argentina

15. Reale, Castel Di Sangro, Italy

16. Elkano, Getaria, Spain

17. Nobelhart & Schmutzig, Berlin, Germany

18. Alchemist, Copenhagen, Denmark

19. Piazza Duomo, Alba, Italy

20. DEN, Tokyo, Japan

21. Mugaritz, San Sebastian, Spain

22. Septime, Paris, France

23. The Jane, Antwerp, Belgium

24. The Chairman, Central, Hong Kong

25. Frantzén, Stockholm, Sweden

26. Restaurant Tim Raue, Berlin, Germany

27. Hof Van Cleve, Kruishoutem, Belgium

28. Le Clarence, Paris, France

29. St Hubertus, San Cassiano, Italy

30. Florilège, Tokyo, Japan

31. Arpege, Paris, France

32. Mayta, Lima, Peru

33. ATOMIX, New York, United States

34. Hiša Franko, Kobarid, Slovenia

35. The Clove Club, London, England

36. Odette, National Gallery, Singapore

37. FYN, Cape Town, South Africa

38. Jordnær, Copenhagen, Denmark

39. Sorn, Bangkok, Thailand

40. Schloss Schauenstein, Fürstenau, Switzerland

41. La Cime, Osaka, Japan

42. Quique Dacosta, Dénia, Spain

43. Borago, Santiago, Chile

44. Le Bernardin, New York, United States

45. Narisawa, Tokyo, Japan

46. ​​Belcanto, Lisbon, Portugal

47. Oteque, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

48. Leo, Bogotá, Colombia

49. Ikoyi, London, England

50. SingleThread, Healdsburg, United States

The second half of the list

On July 5th, the award released the “second part” of the list. Four Brazilians were present on the expanded list: DOM, by Alex Atala, Evvai, by Luiz Filipe Souza, who makes his debut on the list, Lasai, by Rafael Costa e Silva, and Maní, by Helena Rizzo, who appear , in that order, in the 53rd, 67th and 78th and 96th positions. See the full list here.

How the ranking is formed

The jury is made up of an expressive number of gourmets, experts, journalists and food critics from all over the world. Each juror has to vote for ten restaurants – which they have visited, mandatorily, in the last 18 months. Of the total chosen, at least four houses must be outside their country of origin, that is, a Brazilian judge, for example, can vote for a maximum of six restaurants located in Brazil.