Cátia Paganote delivers dating from the paquitas, making out on buses and threats of prosecution: ‘A friend of none of them’

“I talk, I have no problem talking, no. Nobody pays my bills. I’ll keep hiding… We’re adults now.” This is how the eternal Miúxa, Cátia Paganote, began her interview with the podcast “Bestcast”, making it clear that she would not deprive herself of talking about the backstage of the paquita times. She also delivered the relationships that took place at the time, revealed threats of lawsuits and how her relationship with the former stage assistants of Xuxa is currently.

“If we were very good friends, we would still be friends, but we are not. I don’t speak ill of anyone, but I am not friends with any of them. I have no complicity with any of them. Not even with Priscila (Couto) and Ana Paula (Almeida), who played shows with me more recently at various parties about the 80s. We go on stage and have a wonderful bond. Just by looking at each other we understand, but we don’t exchange ideas after that. We don’t talk”, said Cátia , also mentioning that he decided to leave the two WhatsApp groups that brought together the ex-paquitas:

“There are two groups: one with the oldest and the other with all of them. I left both. The group is for exchanging ideas, but there was no more interaction. When you send a message and no one responds, it gets complicated”.

The Paquitas do Xou da Xuxa Photo: publicity

The relationship with her former co-workers soured once and for all, according to Cátia, when she decided to write her biography, “My life is a show”, which was released at the end of 2019.

“I asked Xuxa and the paquitas for permission, and they all said that if I named them, they would take me to court. All of them. The book is about the story of my life and only part of it talked about mine. time of paquita. Letícia Spiller sent me a WhatsApp message saying that, if I put her picture or her name, she would file with the best lawyer to sue me. Then, I tell you: ‘Where are my friends from that time?’. Not even Priscila (Couto) let me put a picture with her or quote her. She told me to tell my story, and that hers she would tell later”.

Xuxa (TV presenter) with the paquitas Photo: Marcos André Pinto / Agência O Globo

The paquitos at “Xou da Xuxa” Photo: Alexandre Durão

Asked about behind-the-scenes romances, Cátia Paganote began by delivering with whom the ex-paquito Xand, who was also participating in the interview, had an affair at the time: the ex-paquita Tatiana Maranhão, now Xuxa’s press advisor.

“Letícia Spiller dated Claudio Heinrich. They made a magnificent couple. Bianca (Rinaldi) and Marcelo Faustini were the ones who dated the longest, more than eight years. We lived together for a long time. It was normal for this to happen. me, Priscila and Roberta (Cipriani) were pests and we sat on the buses we traveled on in alternate seats to watch what was happening. There were other couples in the class. When the lights went out, it was that change of place. there, quietly, pretending to be asleep”.