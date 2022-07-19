CBF admits to Palmeiras error in VAR protocol in Choque-Rei; club asks for line to be drawn | palm trees

The request came from the response of the confederation, which after the first letter from the club admitted that there had been an error in the VAR protocol. by not drawing the line to verify if Calleri’s position was irregular at the beginning of the move that gave rise to the tricolor penalty, which decreed the score 2 to 1 in normal time.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each Brasileirão round? Access Cartola Express!

More news from palm trees:

+ Veiga reviews Verdão fans after mistake

1 of 1 CBF indicates that VAR should have checked Calleri’s possible offside in Palmeiras vs São Paulo – Photo: Reproduction CBF indicates that VAR should have checked Calleri’s possible offside in Palmeiras x São Paulo – Photo: Reproduction

Verdão had sent a first letter right after the classic and now sent this new document aiming at the complete transparency of the bid and the development of Brazilian football.

On Sunday, Rogério Ceni, São Paulo’s coach, also said that the CBF should show if its player was offside. When showing the video with the VAR conversation about the bid, the entity had already indicated the error for not having drawn the line.

Verdão was outraged by the conversation between referee Leandro Vuaden and the video team. In a first letter to the CBF, the club questioned Calleri’s position, the dispute between the striker and Gustavo Gómez inside the Palmeiras area, and a penalty for Dudu in the first half, which VAR did not recommend analyzing the image.

Was it or wasn’t it? Sandro Meira Ricci analyzes the VAR audio in Palmeiras vs São Paulo

The CBF replied that in the bid in favor of Verdão, shirt 7 bent his knees and therefore it was not a penalty. Regarding the penalty in favor of São Paulo, the confederation maintains that the infraction happened, and Calleri’s contact with Gómez was not enough to be a foul on the Palmeirense captain.

In the explanation to Palmeiras, the CBF says that the referees who made mistakes in the VAR protocol of the Choque-Rei were sent to the Refereeing Performance Assistance Program (Pada).

Video referees Emerson de Almeida Ferreira and Marcus Vinicius Gomes, who worked on the game between Palmeiras x São Paulo for the Copa do Brasil, were removed by the CBF from the scale of the 17th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Despite the justifications of the CBF, the atmosphere in Palmeiras is one of revolt for a mistake considered serious in a decisive game.

Watch the VAR audio of the controversial moves by Palmeiras 2 (3) x (4) 1 São Paulo

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

🎧 Listen to the podcast ge Palmeiras🎧