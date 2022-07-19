CBF publishes VAR audio with Daronco in Hulk-Miranda bid; listen up

The CBF released, earlier this evening, the performance of the referee in the main controversy of Atlético-MG x São Paulo, game of the Brazilian Championship played last weekend and that ended without goals (watch below).

In the move, which took place in the final minutes of the 2nd half of the duel, forward Hulk and defender Miranda collided within the defensive area of ​​the São Paulo team and, immediately, there were doubts about whether or not to mark the penalty.

Shortly after the move, the field referee, Anderson Daronco, stated that the São Paulo player would have been the first to touch the ball and, therefore, did not consider it an infraction.

Responsible for VAR, Adriano Milczvski saw part of the play differently: for him, it is Hulk who changes the trajectory of the ball before contact – the Paraná, however, saw an “unavoidable game shock” after the touch and agreed with the professional colleague.

In the midst of the debate, Daronco did not check the bid and chose to keep his decision to let the match go on, angering the players of the Minas Gerais team.

The video made available by the CBF also does not show the dialogue that took place between the referee and Hulk shortly after the supposed penalty — after the game, the Atlético-MG forward revealed a possible sentence from the referee while still on the pitch: “Be careful what you say out there”.

Another curious detail of the video is that, at the beginning of the analysis, one of the referees who is in the VAR booth gets confused and calls Hulk Fred.

Watch the moment: