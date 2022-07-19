CBF responds to Palmeiras’ letter, admits error and follows everything the same

According to journalist Francisco De Laurentiis, from ESPN.com.br, the CBF recently responded to Palmeiras’ letter, which contested three refereeing decisions against the team, in the match in which they were eliminated by São Paulo in the round of 16. of the Brazilian Cup.

The document says:

– CBF does not consider that there was a penalty by Diego Costa on Dudu, in the 1st half. In the opinion of the Arbitration Commission, the player alviverde bent his knees and fell alone.

– CBF considers that there was a penalty by Gustavo Gómez in Calleri, in the 2nd half. In the view of the Refereeing Commission, the defender pulled the attacker with enough force to make him lose his balance.

– The CBF admits that there was an error in the VAR protocol, as it was not checked for possible offside by Calleri at the origin of the bid in which the penalty was awarded. The Commission admits that this should have been reviewed

Palmeiras then responded with another letter, requesting that the CBF draw the lines that would prove Calleri’s impediment.

What amazes me the most about this episode is how so many people can get it wrong at the same time. And I don’t say, specifically, against the alviverde team. There is no shortage of examples of failures. This very weekend, a clear penalty kick for Bahia was not even called up by VAR in Serie B.

There are four referees on the field and two in the video. And none remembered a basic element of the protocol: checking the origin of the move? Referee didn’t notice, flag didn’t see, VAR forgot. It is appallingly incompetence. Not to mention the gigantic consequence for Palmeiras – and almost nil for those who made a mistake.

Personally, I disagree with the criterion that does not see a penalty in Dudu and confirms a foul in Calleri, who also clearly pulls Gustavo Gómez’s shirt, before falling. This, however, falls into the ditch of interpretation. The offside move, no.

I do not defend that there is persecution of Palmeiras, that it is bad will or corruption. It seems to me to be a lack of technical capacity, training, professionalism.

But as long as the CBF continues to hide behind the “sorry for the inconvenience, we are working to better serve you” sign, with very serious mistakes happening, it will increasingly open itself to suspicions of something worse.

Any hope of a serious league in the country needs to undergo a profound transformation in refereeing. Not technology, but personnel. To err is human, but what Brazilian arbitration does with those who enjoy the sport is inhuman.