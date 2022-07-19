CDPR shares have plummeted since debut

Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the most controversial titles in recent years, isn’t it? And it seems that CD Projekt RED’s image wasn’t the only one affected in this story: the Polish studio’s shares have dropped by more than 75% since the futuristic RPG’s debut.

As reported by business website Business Insider Poland, CDPR, valued at over 40 billion złoty (Polish currency), was Europe’s most valuable gaming company before the title’s December 2020 launch. market is less than 10 billion.

By way of comparison, CD Projekt RED shares are currently trading based on a valuation very close to their 2017 numbers. It’s also worth remembering that the studio lost the post of most valuable company in Poland to Techland – home of the franchise Dying Light.

After a marketing campaign that promised a lot of news for Cyberpunk 2077, the debut on last-gen consoles (PS4 and Xbox One) was considered by many to be one of the biggest fiascos in the industry.

This led Sony to withdraw the game from the PS Store for a long seven months, while the RPG still struggled to play because of its numerous bugs and crashes. Now, the game seems to be on the right track and its sales even increased after the PS5 version debuted.

Cyberpunk 2077 would have been tested by inexperienced team

According to Forbes, an external and inexperienced team would have tested Cyberpunk 2077 for quality before release. Quantic Lab, the company, has refuted the allegations, saying this was a huge misunderstanding. Know more!