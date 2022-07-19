Ceará x Avai: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

1 of 3 Castelão before Ceará vs Corinthians — Photo: Henrique Toth Castelão before Ceará vs Corinthians — Photo: Henrique Toth

Ceará comes from a victory over Corinthians in the last round of Serie A. And an important triumph, by 3 to 1, that took it out of the relegation zone. On top of that, it was Grandpa’s first victory at home in the competition. To reach the second triumph in a row, Alvinegro will have the support of the fan, who promises to attend the Castelão Arena in good numbers.

After a draw and three defeats, the last one being a rout for Bragantino, Avaí won again in Série A do Brasileiro by beating Santos 1-0 in the last round. Now, against Ceará, Leão da Ilha has three absences that started against Peixe.

Streaming: Premiere, with narration by Jota Júnior and comments by Cabral Neto, Sérgio Xavier and Salvio Spinola.

Ceará – coach: Marquinhos Santos

For the game, Grandpa will not count on Cléber, who is suspended. Victor Luís and Erick are also absent due to injury. On the other hand, Iury Castilho returns after serving suspension.

Likely team: João Ricardo; Nino Paraíba, Luiz Otávio, Messias, Bruno Pacheco; Richardson, Richard Coelho, Vina; Lima, Mendoza, Ze Roberto.

hanging : Lucas Ribeiro, Messias, Nino, Richard Coelho, Zé Roberto.

: Lucas Ribeiro, Messias, Nino, Richard Coelho, Zé Roberto. who is out: Victor Luís and Erick (in DM) and Cléber (suspended).

Avai – coach: Eduardo Barroca

Coach Eduardo Barroca will be forced to change the starting lineup. Cortez and Raniele took the third yellow and are out. Bruno Silva had knee discomfort and did not travel. In addition to the starters in the last round, Arthur Chaves, Galdezani, Morato and Muriqui are in the medical department of Leão da Ilha and are also low.

probable team: Vladimir; Kevin, Bressan, Rafael Vaz and Nathanael; Lucas Ventura, Eduardo and Jean Cléber; Pottker, Renato and Bissoli.

hanging : Bissoli, Bressan, Bruno Silva, Galdezani and Jean Cléber.

: Bissoli, Bressan, Bruno Silva, Galdezani and Jean Cléber. who is out: Cortez and Raniele (suspended), and Arthur, Bruno Silva*, Galdezani, Morato and Muriqui (DM).

