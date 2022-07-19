Check the results of Quina 5900 and Lotofácil 2575 this Monday (18/7)

posted on 07/18/2022 20:02 / updated on 07/18/2022 20:45



Will luck hit there? – (credit: Reproduction/Lotteries Caixa)

Caixa Econômica Federal drew, on Monday night (7/18), four lotteries: the 5900 of Quina, the 2575 of Lotofácil, the 2340 of Lotomania and the 271 of Super Sete. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.













Quina

Quina, with an expected prize of R$ 651 thousand, had the following numbers drawn: 21-27-37-73-76.

The number of Quina winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottoeasy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to those who hit the 15 scores, presented the following result: 02-03-05-06-07-08-10-11-14-15-16-17-21-23-25.

The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottomania

With an expected prize of R$ 1.2 million, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 03-14-15-21-28-30-32-48-49-51-54-58-63-74-77-83-86-89-93-94.

The number of Lotomania winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

super seven

Until 20:24 this Wednesday (18/7), the contest 271 of the Super Seven was not drawn due to operational problems. We continue to follow the lotteries and this article will be updated as soon as the modality is drawn.





