Chinese Beetle creates controversy with resources aimed at women

Ora Ballet Car on display at Gangzhou Auto Show

The car’s design resembles that of Volkswagen’s Beetle;

Car was officially launched this month;

Ora Ballet Car is a vehicle designed for the female market, but some features have been criticized.

In China the Beetle is still alive! Last year, ORA, a Chinese brand specializing in electric cars belonging to the Great Wall, announced the development of the Ora Ballet Car, whose design is very similar to Volkswagen Beetles, which were launched in Brazil until the end of the last century.

Known worldwide by several names, such as Käfer in Germany, Sedan in Mexico and Beetle in the United States, the similarity itself has been a controversy between the media specializing in automobiles and self-enthusiasts.

Only, last week ORA finally launched the Ora Ballet Car, and some of the features implemented by the automaker were the target of even more criticism from consumers.

The car itself seems to be very well built and equipped, showing good performance, good safety and great technological devices. It even has a steering aid, a kind of adaptive autopilot. In addition, the model has ample interior space, a 173hp electric motor and two battery versions, one with 50kWh, which allows a range of 400km, and the other with 60.5 kWh, with a range of 600km.

Somewhat sexist features

But two of the features caught my attention. The first is a seat warmer designed to relieve female menstrual cramps, focusing on the lower back. The other is an autopilot service that increases the distance with the vehicle in front.

Seen this way, there is no problem with the tools, which serve to aid and comfort the driver. But their name opens up the sexist thinking behind their development. The lumbar warmer is called “Warm Man Mode”, or “Hot Man Mode”, alluding to sitting on a male lap.

The automatic pilot that guarantees greater safety in relation to the vehicle in front is called “Lady Driving”, or “Lady / Miss Driving”, assuming that women cause more accidents and traffic.

The company has yet to comment on the controversy.