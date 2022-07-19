‘Chloe’ meme girl announces departure from social media

Chloe meme went viral in 2013 after the girl looked disapprovingly at her mother. Photo: Instagram/Chloe Clem

It was in 2013 that the internet met an expressive two-year-old girl. She looked to the side with protruding little teeth. The content went viral in a video on social networks in which Chloe Clem appeared next to her younger sister, who was crying. Since then, it has been popular with Brazilian internet users and has become one of the most famous memes, an expression used to define content spread quickly on the networks.

the young woman’s mother, Katie Clem, announced this Sunday, 17, that she will step away from social networks. In a post on Instagramaimed at the Brazilian audience, Chloe Clem’s mother informed that she will no longer update the content of the platforms, in order to respect her daughter’s growth.

“Hello, beautiful fans! First I would like to thank you for everything. From day one our Brazilian fans have been everything to the Clem family, especially Lily and Chloe. We love you so much. For the girls it’s been a long ten years in the public eye. We were able to do some wonderful things and meet the most amazing people.”

Katie goes on to say that she wants Chloe to be a normal kid, so she’s taking a significant break from social media. “Chloe will be back when SHE is ready to make choices for herself. With love.”