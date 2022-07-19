Cinema offers free tickets to redheads during UK heat wave

THE WASHINGTON POST, LONDON – As temperatures reach dangerous levels across the UK this week, a chain of movie theaters is offering shelter from the sun to a potentially vulnerable group: redheads.

“Free tickets for redheads on the hottest days ever,” read an Instagram post from Showcase Cinemas. This prompted many Brits to tag their red-haired friends and family in the comments section so they wouldn’t miss out on the offer to cool off in an air-conditioned venue amid the national emergency.

The offer, only for redheads, will be from Monday to Tuesday, when temperatures in the country are expected to reach 40°C.

Research has found that people with pale skin, freckles and red hair are more at risk of developing skin cancer due to their genes – although European heat on the current scale is dangerous for anyone. Hundreds of people died in recent days as the heat wave swept across the UK, France, Spain and Portugal.

While many UK establishments and residences do not have air conditioning, most cinemas do.

Heat wave causes temperatures of over 40°C in Europe

“As redheads are typically more vulnerable than most to the sun’s rays, we are giving them shelter from the sun inside our air-conditioned movie theaters,” Showcase said in a statement. The company told the The Washington Post who was eager to see “how many redheads would take the opportunity”.

“Extreme” red heat alerts have been issued in London and other cities – in a country where the infrastructure is not built for intense heat waves.

Experts say the extreme weather is yet another reminder of man-made climate change, with some warnings that future summers will only get worse if the world doesn’t work to combat the crisis.

On social media, many hailed the idea of ​​cinema as a positive way forward during the heat and cost-of-living crisis, although some called the initiative “offensive” to the redhead community, saying it unfairly singles out this group.

Lucy McCollum, a 29-year-old woman from Sheffield who describes herself as “happily a redhead” and has a boy who also has red hair, said the offer would help not only those struggling with the heat, but also those experiencing an uncomfortable financial situation.

Annual inflation in the UK hit an all-time high in 40 years at 9% earlier this year as food and energy prices soared – a result of the Brexittax increases and the pandemic of coronavirus. “With the cost-of-living crisis, you need to take advantage of what you can get on the entertainment front,” McCollum said.

In the UK, a trip to the cinema is often expensive – especially for those who enjoy watching the movie over popcorn and in a reclining chair. General adult tickets cost around £12, although the price can vary depending on the type of film and the level of “additionals” chosen. Some tickets cost up to 23 pounds per person (R$ 148).

While the offer is tempting, McCollum said she won’t be able to attend due to work commitments as a teacher.

Others didn’t seem to relish the attention: Some social media posts noted that redheads can often be bullied at school for their rarer hair color – and that the offer could further ostracize the community.

Sarah Jackson – a 27-year-old who goes by “Gingerrcurls” on Instagram and who was bullied as a child for what they called “frizzy red hair” – said she found the movie’s offer “hilarious” and that she would have accepted the offer from the filmmakers. organizers if there was a cinema closer to their home.

“I’m constantly joking about how I, as a redhead, can’t stand the summer because of the heat, so when I saw that Showcase was offering free tickets to redheads during the current heat wave, I immediately shared it with my friends and boyfriend,” said Sarah, which gathers thousands of followers on social media, mainly posting about techniques that help people take care of curly hair and products for people with fair skin and warmer hair tones.

Promotion valid for whom?

The offer also forced some who were once red-haired but are now losing their hair to question whether they were eligible for a free ticket. “Does a red beard count?” one person wrote. Others debated how strict cinema can be – or whether they would accept a “strawberry blonde”.

A man with a red beard during a gathering of red-haired people in Buenos Aires. Photograph: Marcos Brindicci/ REUTERS – 09/10/2016

Luke Young, a 31-year-old man from Peterborough, a town in eastern England, was one of those who reflected on his red-haired roots.

Young told the The Washington Post that he did not identify as a full redhead – instead, he described himself as “light skinned” with a beard the color of a “Moroccan sunset”. The idea is “a good marketing ploy,” Young said. “A free ticket is a free ticket.”