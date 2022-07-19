Ciro’s favorite, Roberto Cláudio is chosen as PDT’s pre-candidate for the government of Ceará | Elections 2022 in Ceará

Roberto Cláudio, former mayor of Fortaleza, was chosen as PDT’s pre-candidate for the government of Ceará in this year’s elections. The definition took place this Monday (18), at a meeting of the party directory in the state. The legend had four names in the dispute, the main ones being Roberto Cláudio and the current governor of the state, Izolda Cela.

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

The officialization should take place at the PDT party convention, scheduled for next Sunday, the 24th.

The choice of Roberto Cláudio was made by voting among the members of the regional directory. The former mayor of Fortaleza had 54 votes, while Izolda had 29 votes, according to state deputy Romeu Aldigueri, present at the meeting. There was an abstention.

Behind the scenes of the competition, Roberto Cláudio appeared as the favorite of the pre-candidate for the presidency, Ciro Gomes (PDT). He also had the support of the national president of the PDT, Carlos Lupi, and the mayor of Fortaleza, José Sarto.

Izolda Cela, in turn, had the public support of former governor Camilo Santana (PT), in addition to being preferred by the senator and former governor of Ceará, Cid Gomes. In addition, parties such as PT, MDB, PP, PV and PCdoB launched a manifesto in defense of Izolda’s candidacy for reelection.

Elections 2022 in Ceará: who are the pre-candidates for the government

Others put up for discussion as pre-candidates for the PDT were the current president of the Legislative Assembly of Ceará, Evandro Leitão, and federal deputy Mauro Filho.

Evandro, however, gave up the pre-candidacy this Monday morning, supporting the choice of Izolda Cela.

Hours later, Mauro Filho also withdrew his own pre-candidacy.