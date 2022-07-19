The bombing of residential districts in the region by Ukrainian troops is more frequent in recent weeks.

support the 247

ICL

Sputnik – This Monday (18), the deputy head of the civil-military administration of the Kherson region, Kirill Stremousov, told Sputnik that reinforcements are being carried out in the regional air defense system due to the intensification of missile attacks carried out by Ukrainian forces. .

In addition to confirming the strengthening of local defense, Stremousov said the local administration has data showing where Ukrainian forces are launching attacks against Kherson.

The bombing of residential districts in the region by Ukrainian troops has become more frequent in recent weeks. Earlier, an attack on the Kakhovka hydroelectric plant left at least two dead.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Earlier this month, the town of Novaya Kakhovka was also targeted by Ukrainian forces using the US-supplied Himars multiple rocket launcher. The attack caused deaths and left dozens of injuries, as well as damage to a hospital and residential buildings.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Amid the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, the Kherson region and most of the Zaporozhie region are under the control of the Russian military. Both regions, under civil-military administrations, have already announced plans to hold referendums on membership of the Russian Federation.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING