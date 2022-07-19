Congress will discuss the list of health plans at the return of the recess, in August

The resumption of parliamentarians next month will have a full agenda with the analysis of several points, such as provisional measures close to the expiration date, texts with urgent procedures and vetoes by the president

Geraldo Magela/Senate Agency

National Congress will have a full agenda in the resumption of parliamentary recess in August



The parliamentary recess that began this week runs until July 31, but parliamentarians should start returning to Brasília only on August 1. The first week of work is going to be intense. The congressmen intend to analyze provisional measures close to expiry date, texts with urgency approved before the recess, the exhaustive list of the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) on health plan coverage and the President Jair Bolsonaro’s vetoes (PL) to two bills, the one dealing with the exploitation of railways and the one providing for the criminalization of fake news. The President of the Federal Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), has already scheduled the next meeting of party leaders, which will take place remotely on August 2nd.

The first session, to analyze the interim measures about to expire, is also scheduled. It will be on the 3rd of August. Between the 9th and 11th of August, the senators will analyze the matters with priorities defined by them. Due to the election year, many parliamentarians must prioritize their constituencies to campaign. The work of these politicians in the streets will empty the National Congress until the end of the disputes, in October.

*With information from reporter Marília Sena