Consultation can be RELEASED still in JULY; see latest news about forgotten money

The system Amounts Receivable ended the last phase of consultations in April.

See HERE if you can consult the VALUES RECEIVABLE in July

Since then, many people have been waiting for the new stage of consult Amounts Receivable.

The good news is that the consult Amounts Receivable may be released this July.

See the latest news about Amounts Receivable Central Bank and know if you will receive forgotten money in this matter.

In general, “Amounts receivable” is the term used to characterize money that has been “forgotten” in banks.

In this new stage, the system Amounts Receivable will be covered with new information passed on by financial institutions.

This means that the data will be updated and may exist forgotten money available – including for those who have previously accessed the system and been unsuccessful.

O forgotten money originates from:

Bank accounts;

Fees incorrectly charged on financial transactions;

Quotas and net surpluses of credit unions;

Consortium resources closed.

The first phase of consult Amounts Receivable was closed on the 16th of April.

Then the second phase of the system Amounts Receivable began to be formulated and amounts to more than R$ 4.1 billion.

But since the end of April, the Central Bank’s servers went on strike and hampered the release of the new phase of consult Amounts Receivable.

The good news is that, on July 5th, employees returned to activities

According to Agência Brasil, the BC civil servants category will return to work, but will carry out the standard movement of operations, to slow down internal projects.

Although the strike has ended, there is still no new date for the release of the consult Amounts Receivable.

But the Central Bank informed, in a note, that the new date will be communicated in advance.

Once the option is available, simply access the new Central Bank (BC) platform to carry out the consult Amounts Receivable.

In addition, you will not need to schedule for withdraw forgotten money – Amounts Receivable can be withdrawn at the first consultation.

The first step is to carry out the initial consultation to receive a specific date and return to the valorareceber.bcb.gov.br website (Click here to be redirected).

If you haven’t done this first step yet, just access the website above and do the consult Amounts Receivable.

Next, the citizen will need to create a Gov.br account to consult forgotten money and you should upgrade the account level to silver or gold.