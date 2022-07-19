consultation of the 3rd batch of the refund starts on Friday





Photo: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil

The Internal Revenue Service should open this Friday (22) the consultation of the third batch of refunds of the Individual Income Tax (IRPF) 2022. If the taxpayer is included in this batch, the payment will be made until the 29th of this month in the account bank indicated by the taxpayer.

The IRS has not yet made the official statement on the opening date of the consultation, but traditionally the agency offers the opportunity to verify who receives this lot a week before the deposit.

The refund settlement calendar varies according to the IRPF delivery date, so whoever sent it earlier, receives it sooner.

The first batch was paid to the population on May 31, and the second on June 30, on the last business day of each month.

This year, the IRS informed that there will be 5 refund lots, with the last one scheduled for September 30th.

How to consult the third batch of the refund

As of this Friday, if the IRS confirms the opening of the refund consultation, the taxpayer will be able to check if the refund will be available.

To check, the taxpayer can access the Revenue page on the internet, click on “My Income Tax” and then “Consult the Refund”.

The consultation can also be done through the official application of the Revenue, available for tablets and smartphones, which consults directly in the body’s system about the release of refunds, and also the registration status of an enrollment in the CPF.