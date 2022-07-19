Consultation on the FORGOTTEN MONEY of the Central Bank has already started? Look!

THE 2nd phase of consultation on “forgotten money” in banks through the Values ​​Receivable System (SVR) of the Central Bank (BC) was scheduled to start in May of this year. However, the outbreak of the strike by the institution’s employees ended up delaying the process of releasing the new stage of rescue of resources left behind by Brazilians.

In other words, the schedule for the development of improvements for the new phase of the consultation site ended up being delayed due to the stoppage. The 1st phase of consultations and withdrawals of forgotten money ended in April, and there was even a recap period for those who missed the initial calendar dates.

What’s New in the Forgotten Money Consultation

The new phase of consultation for those who have amounts receivable in banks and institutions will have news, such as seven new sources of undrawn funds. Are they:

Fee amounts improperly charged; Amounts of installments or obligations related to credit operations also improperly charged; Values ​​of entities in extrajudicial liquidation; Values ​​of the Credit Guarantee Fund; Values ​​of the Credit Cooperative Guarantee Fund; Values ​​of registration accounts maintained by securities brokerage companies; and Amounts from closed prepaid and postpaid payment accounts with available balance.

This number greatly increases the chances of more people having something to rescue. The total to be released for return will be R$ 4.1 billion.

2nd phase of forgotten money already started?

Unfortunately not. The BC recently announced that it still does not have a new start date of the 2nd phase of forgotten money. Who access the site valorareceber.bcb.gov.br you get the following message:

“Consultations with the Values ​​Receivable System (SVR) are temporarily suspended for improvement. Soon, the Central Bank will announce: the date of reopening the system for new consultations and redemption of existing balances; and information on values ​​of deceased. In the meantime, we are working on improving the SVR and adding new values.”

Despite the denial, there is nothing to worry about. This is because the right to the resources will be maintained until the moment of redemption. That is, they will continue to be stored by the institutions for as long as necessary, until a new release occurs for return to the rightful citizen.