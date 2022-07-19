Contract with new entrepreneur provides for high salary payment

He will also be entitled to 60% of the value of each new work

Digital influencer Iran Santana Alves, better known as Luva de Pedreiro, revealed details of his contract with the new entrepreneur, former futsal player Falcão. The young man was at the center of a controversy with his former agent, Allan Jesus, involving alleged abuse of contract, he spoke during the interview last Sunday night (17).

Luva is now living in a mansion facing the sea in Reserva do Paiva, in the Metropolitan Region of Recife. He will receive a monthly salary of R$ 100 thousand and will be entitled to 60% of the value of each new job, according to the new agency contract with the former athlete.

During the interview, the former player explained that the new agreement also involves studies of the influencer. Is that Iran did not complete elementary school. It was his sister who wrote the captions for his posts on social media. In addition, according to Falcão, financial education classes are also planned.

The clash with the former agent is not over yet. “We have filed a lawsuit against Allan asking for the nullity of the contract. Because it was signed with a person who has no ability to understand what he was signing,” Iran’s lawyer said in an interview with Fantástico. Until the conciliation hearing between Iran and Allan Jesus, scheduled for the end of this month, the influencer fulfills an agenda with the two entrepreneurs, the current and the former.