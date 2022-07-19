Copa do Brasil will have Corinthians x Atlético-GO and Fla x Athletico in the quarters – 07/19/2022

The draw held by the CBF this afternoon defined all the matches in the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil. The first match drawn was Atlético-GO x Corinthians, followed by Fortaleza x Fluminense — breaking the expectations of possible classics from São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

Algoz do Palmeiras in the round of 16, São Paulo will face América-MG in the quarterfinals. The last match defined was Athletico-PR x Flamengo.

The matches were defined by drawing in free format – without division by pots.

The first leg will be played on the 27th and 28th of July and the return on the 17th and 18th of August.

Those who advanced to the quarterfinals received R$ 3.9 million for the classification.

The teams that reach the semifinals will receive another R$ 8 million.

After the definition of all the duels, a new draw was carried out to define the field orders. The draw had balls numbered from 1 to 10, the odd balls kept the order of the duels defined after the first draw, the even balls changed that order.

The two marbles were odd numbers and the duels remained the same. Corinthians, Fluminense, América-MG and Athletico-PR will decide their home matches.

See the matches of the Copa do Brasil:*

Atlético-GO x Corinthians

fortress x Fluminense

São Paulo x America-MG

flamingo x Atletico-PR

*In bold, the teams that decide the matches at home