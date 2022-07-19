Corinthians target, Fausto Vera admits desire to “take a leap” in his career

The midfielder Fausto Vera, who plays with the Argentino Juniors shirt, admitted in an interview the desire to “take a leap” in his career. target of Corinthians in this transfer window, which officially started this Monday, he did not name the Parque São Jorge club directly, however.

“I like Europe, also the leagues in South America that mean football growth for me and for my life, it would be a beautiful challenge. There are rumors from South America, Europe… I feel prepared for any challenge” , started on the TyC Sports channel, from Argentina.

“For today, I would tell you five (from 1 to 10, about the possibility of leaving), after all, I always say, there can be offers, polls, but until the decision is made, the paper signed, I’ll stay at the club. today, I try to focus on that, leaving it in the hands of my managers. If I have the possibility to take a leap in my career, to be able to grow, which is something I want, it could be the way”, he added.

Fausto Vera also made it clear that his managers are in charge of negotiations and that he is focused on Argentino Juniors.

Corinthians showed interest in the 22-year-old Argentine midfielder in the last week and made a proposal of 4 million euros (about R$ 22 million) in recent days, according to the report. Sports Gazette.

However, anyone who thinks there is a desperation for the player is wrong. Sources heard by the report guarantee that the club will not enter any auction in the negotiation. Another club that appeared to be interested was Genk, from Belgium.

Revealed by Argentinos Juniors himself, Fausto Vera has 24 games, four goals and three assists this season. In Argentina’s under-23 team, he participated in eight games and scored one goal. Before, he also passed through the U-20 team and the Olympic team in 2021.

