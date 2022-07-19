Credit Suisse raises terminal Selic forecast from 13.75% to 14.25%

Credit Suisse revised its forecast for the terminal Selic this Monday, 18, from 13.75% to 14.25%. The bank estimates that there will be an increase of 50 basis points in August and two more, of 25 points each, in September and October.

Credit recalls that in its most recent communications, the Central Bank said it forecast a new adjustment “of equal or lesser magnitude” in August. “Although the monetary authority had previously indicated its intention to stop the bullish cycle in its two previous meetings, it was strongly surprised by the inflationary process and, in our view, correctly continued to increase the rate”, says the report.

“In our view, the BC keeping the tightening cycle alive, albeit at a gradual pace of increases, minimizes the risk that monetary policy will lose credibility, as it would continue to indicate that it remains concerned with the convergence of inflation to the target, while while allowing additional time to assess how inflation dynamics are likely to evolve,” adds the report, signed by the bank’s chief economist for Brazil, Solange Srour, and economists Lucas Vilela and Rafael Castilho.

For 2023, the bank estimates a reduction of 300 basis points in the Selic, which would end the year at 11.25%.

