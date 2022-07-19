Cruzeiro loses athletes against CSA; Pezzolano analyzes the physical situation of the new reinforcements | cruise

There is no time to celebrate the victory over Novorizontino. Cruzeiro has to think about CSA. This Wednesday, the teams face each other in Maceió, at Rei Pelé, and Pezzolano will have problems to scale the team. But he also has news among the related.

The main problem is in the defensive sector. Zé Ivaldo, who returned to start against Novorizontino, took the third yellow card and will be suspended. Geovane Jesus, a strong candidate to replace him, came on in the second half and also got the third yellow card.

Without both, Wagner would be the immediate option. The defender, however, is left-handed and plays on the left side or centrally in defense. So, to use him in the line of three defenders, he would have to change the role of Eduardo Brock or Lucas Oliveira. Another possibility would be to improvise Filipe Machado or Neto Moura, which would also generate a change in midfield, which no longer has Willian Oliveira, injured.

1 of 3 Bruno Rodrigues awaits registration to debut for Cruzeiro — Photo: Marco Ferraz/Cruzeiro Bruno Rodrigues awaits registration to debut for Cruzeiro — Photo: Marco Ferraz/Cruzeiro

“Bora de Brasileirão! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Sign the Premiere!”

Luís Felipe was listed, but awaits the name published in the CBF IDB. He arrives from PSV, from Holland. Stênio returns from loan to Torino and is now available.

>> Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

Striker Bruno Rodrigues, on loan from Tombense, and midfielder Pablo Siles, on loan from Athletico-PR, did not travel. The first trains with the group since last week. Siles arrived in BH this Sunday to take tests.

Pezzolano points out that everyone hasn’t played for some time and will have the physical part evaluated.

– Most of them, except for Pablo Siles, came from two months, two and a half months without playing. They trained alone, but it’s not the same thing as training with the group. They’re feeling a little bit the intensity we want. We’ll see day by day, if we can start playing, if we can get into the second half, if we still can’t play… let’s see that.

Watch: all about Cruzeiro on ge, Globo and Sportv

“I want them as soon as possible, because they will give the team that freshness. We play almost 40 games, and sometimes new teammates do very well. When they’re ready, we’ll put them on. But they have to get physical on the field too. There’s no time to stay two, three weeks, a month preparing.”

The only player who will certainly have to wait longer to enter the field is forward Marquinhos Cipriano. Cruzeiro has not reached an agreement with Shakhtar for immediate release on loan, and he can only be registered on August 1, with the suspension of his link with the Ukrainian club.