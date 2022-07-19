Cruzeiro sends official game at Toca II for the first time in 20 years

photo: Reproduo Cruzeiro At Toca da Raposa II, Cruzeiro’s under-20 team thrashed Uberlndia 6-0 Cruzeiro played the first official game in the history of Toca da Raposa II this Monday (18). 20 years after its creation, the Training Center hosted a game valid for the 9th round of the Campeonato Mineiro Sub-20 and the celestial team thrashed Uberlndia 6-0.



Toca da Raposa II was inaugurated on March 9, 2002 and, in these 20 years, Cruzeiro has preferred to send its games in alternative facilities in Belo Horizonte and the region. However, aiming to improve logistics, benefits to athletes and decrease in operating costs, the celestial team chose to send this duel with Uberlndia in CT.

“We made the first attempt to send a Mineiro Sub-20 game at Toca da Raposa 2, to understand how the logistics would be. the field, where they often train.”, said Enrico Ambrogini, Cruzeiro’s Director of Operations.

Pedro Martins, Cruzeiro’s Football Director, evaluated the game at Toca II as the result of a policy of integration between Cruzeiro’s football categories, which seeks to enhance and democratize the club’s spaces.

“We have no doubt that the approximation between men’s, women’s and youth football will transform Cruzeiro into a more modern, efficient and strengthened club over the years,” said Pedro.