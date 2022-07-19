CSA vs Cruzeiro: Pezzolano lists reinforcements for Serie B game

photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro Stnio is related to Cruzeiro’s game against CSA, for Serie B Paulo Pezzolano will be able to promote the debuts of at least two reinforcements this Wednesday (20), when Cruzeiro face CSA, at 7 pm, at the Rei Pel stadium, in Macei, Alagoas. The Uruguayan coach linked defender Lus Felipe, ex-PSV, and striker Stnio, who returned to Toca II after a loan to Torino, from Italy.

Of the pair, only Stnio is already regularized by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF). His name was published in the Boletim Informativo Dirio (BID) on Monday (18). The expectation, however, is that the defender will also obtain authorization by the end of the afternoon of this Tuesday (19), the deadline for registering players before the match against CSA. Cruzeiro confirmed hires in 2022

Lus Felipe’s relationship needed to be accelerated due to the context experienced by Cruzeiro. In the 2-1 victory over Novorizontino, this Sunday (17), in Mineiro, the club lost defenders Z Ivaldo and Geovane. Both received the third yellow card and will need to serve an automatic suspension on the fourth.

Other reinforcements already announced for the sequel to the season, left-back Marquinhos Cipriano and striker Bruno Rodrigues will continue to improve their physical form before their debut. The steering wheel Pablo Silles, who is already in Belo Horizonte, has not yet been announced by Raposa.

It is worth remembering that midfielder Willian Oliveira, absolute starter in Pezzolano’s scheme, remains out of combat for health reasons. He was diagnosed with an injury to his right shoulder and still has no return date. Midfielder Joo Paulo and forward Jaj are also in the medical department.

After receiving opportunities in Cruzeiro’s last four games – one of them as a starter – striker Vitor Leque is not traveling with the delegation due to a technical option.

Cruise related for game with CSA

goalkeepers: Gabriel Mesquita and Rafael Cabral

defenders: Eduardo Brock, Lucas Oliveira, Lus Felipe and Wagner

sides: Matheus Bidu, Rafael Santos and Rmulo

Quite–campers: Adriano, Fernando Canesin, Filipe Machado, Neto Moura, Pedro Castro, Daniel Jr and Leo Pais

attackers: Edu, Luvannor, Rafa Silva and Stnio