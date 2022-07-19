Current wife of Guilherme de Padua defends him on social media: ‘He’s not a murderer’

the makeup artist Juliana Lacerdacurrent woman of William of Paduaconvicted of murdering actress Daniella Perez, defended her husband on social media. She told her more than 1,700 followers that “for those who don’t know, it wasn’t the William who killed no one”.

Such statements came shortly after the release of the documentary miniseries “Pacto Brutal”, which recalls, in 5 episodes, the case that turns 30 in December. The production premieres this Thursday, 21, on HBO Max.

The lines were made in several short videos in which she said: “Try to find out about the case right there and you will know what happened. Absurd things happened (after the crime)”.

“If I speak here, it will be very controversial, very shocking for you. William It’s nobody’s murder,” she said.

The case of Daniella Perez

On December 28, 1992, the corps of Daniella Perez, a Globo actress, was found in a thicket in Barra da Tijuca, in the west of Rio de Janeiro. The body had 18 perforations, most of them in the heart region. She was on the air with the soap opera “De Corpo e Alma”, written by Gloria Perezyour mother.

A witness’ account led the police to William of Paduathe victim’s co-star, and his then-wife, Paula Thomaz. Each of them was convicted of aggravated murder and sentenced to almost 20 years in prison, after the popular jury accepted the prosecution’s thesis that the couple premeditated the crime.

She would have done it out of jealousy of her husband and he, out of revenge against the author of the novel, since her role in the plot was being reduced. The couple split soon after the incident, according to the MSN portal.

New love

Today William is a pastor in Belo Horizonte and got married in 2017 to makeup artist Juliana Lacerda. At the time of the ceremony, she told the Extra newspaper: “He is a wonderful man, only those who know him know how much. He is not rich, he has a sad past, but even so, I usually say that he is my husband a hundred times more.”